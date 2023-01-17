Curious Mind: There are no plans to change access on Blue Lakes Boulevard

Q: Why doesn’t the city of Twin Falls place raised medians on Blue Lakes Boulevard so drivers can’t turn left or right except at the intersection?

“In recent years, Idaho has experienced substantial growth across the state,” said Jessica Williams, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Transportation Department—District 4. “This is true for communities throughout the Magic Valley as well. With newer construction projects, you will frequently see different approaches relating to access on and off a roadway. Things such as population, community needs, and current design standards will often delegate construction of roadways with differing layouts than that of Blue Lakes Boulevard.

“The impact that Blue Lakes has on business and residents of Twin Falls is well understood. It has long supported mobility and economic opportunity in the region and we anticipate it to continue doing so well into the future. While there are currently no plans to change the layout for access on and off Blue Lakes, we will continue to monitor the roadway to determine if and when any future changes may need to be implemented,” Williams said.

“It is important for all individuals to note, that with increases in population we also see more pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists utilizing the roadway system. It’s important for drivers to remain diligent each time they get behind the wheel by putting away distractions, focusing on the road, and driving engaged for the current conditions,” she said.

“The subject of placing raised medians on Blue Lakes has come up occasionally over the years. The last discussions on this matter occurred around 2005. During that period, ITD was in communication with the city of Twin Falls and local business owners in the area. After discussions on the topic, it was determined that there was not ample support for a change in the layout on Blue Lakes at that time,” Williams said.