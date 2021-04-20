Curious Mind: The stoplight secrets

Q: I seem to hit every red light in town. I thought the signals were supposed to be engineered to keep traffic flowing so I would only hit one red light.

A: “Traffic signals in the city of Twin Falls utilize varying detection methods,” Robin Hite, the city’s traffic technician, said. “Most are camera activated and some are in-pavement loops, while others are newer radar and infrared cameras. All the signals operate in a ‘coordinated pattern’ to allow the best possible traffic flow within the city.”

“But conditions sometimes cause traffic signals to break the coordinated pattern. For example, pedestrians putting in a call at a crosswalk (pushing the crosswalk button) or emergency vehicles preempting the signal may briefly interfere with the pattern timing.”

“It’s also important to know that priority is given to major approaches,” Hite said. “For example Blue Lakes Boulevard and U.S. 93 are given priority over the cross streets because there is much greater traffic volume. So if a driver is traveling eastbound or westbound, they will have a greater chance of being stopped at a red light.”