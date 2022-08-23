Curious Mind: The scoop on poop

Q: Apparently, the manure and shavings generated from livestock at the fair is recyclable. How and what’s it used for?

A: “It gets hauled to feedlots in the area for the fall and winter for bedding and then spread on fields the next spring/summer,” said John Pitz, Twin Falls County Fair Manager.

He said “On a year around average, we use about 3,000 bags of shavings and 300 yards of bulk. At fair we use about 200 yards of bulk and about 1,000 bags of shavings.”

Typically, Gregg Hall of Filer or Brent Bower of Bower Chopping in Buhl take it to their feedlots said Pitz.

“4-H, FFA, and county fairs are very exciting times,” said Mario de Haro-Marti, extension educator with the University of Idaho. “The youths that exhibit their animals at a fair have been working hard to get there. There are shows and competitions, and they want to show the public the best of their showmanship abilities with an animal that looks impeccable. To do so, youth (and adults) who have an animal at a fair use a lot of bedding, typically straw or wood shavings. That way, they help drain and contain animal fluids like feces, urine, and water from their waterers. Those animals need to look impeccable, so the use of bedding is very high. If you think about it, racing and show horses also use humongous amounts of bedding to keep them clean and bright when they go to a competition.”

“At fairs the bedding gets cleaned once a day at a minimum,” de Haro-Marti said. “In most cases, several cleanings and bedding refills during the day are typical.”

“The bedding, with manure, water, dirt, etc., from all the different animals is usually piled up somewhere at the fairgrounds out of sight,” he said.

About the bedding and manure:

Yes, that’s recyclable! One of the best uses for that used bedding is composting it. It would be a great carbon source, with some nitrogen from the manure, to add to an on-farm or municipal composting system. Adding carbon-rich material to manures from dairies or beef feedlots would help balance the ratio of carbon and nitrogen needed for good composting. Note that I mention agricultural or municipal composting; that is because those systems reach the temperatures and biological activity needed to suppress any pathogen that the bedding may be carrying. Another use is to stockpile it if they have space and have a carbon bank in case it is needed for some emergency composting.

“The landfill can use it as a component of daily cover (mixed with other carbon-rich or bulky material) or as an absorbent to sludges, like those from municipal wastewater treatment plants,” said Dr. de Haro-Martí.

He said, “In places where there is a waste-to-energy conversion plant (we don’t have one in the Magic Valley), it can be used as feedstock for boilers or furnaces.”

“It can also be used to add carbon to agricultural soils, but you will need to add nitrogen to balance the biological activity it may generate,” said Dr. de Haro-Martí. “That nitrogen can come from manure (more desirable) or synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, and the application is made with enough time for the soil microorganisms to degrade it before crop planting occurs.”

“All these are great ways of recycling fairs bedding in a sustainable, safe, and usable way,” said Dr. de Haro-Martí.

What not to do:

Do not reuse the bedding as bedding for other animals (like a feedlot or animals at home), it is highly discouraged. It can result in the transmission of diseases to the receiving animals. As mentioned, all the animal species’ bedding is cleaned up and mixed in a big pile. The risk of carrying pathogens between animals and between species is too high compared to any savings someone may have by trying to reuse that bedding.

Do not use that bedding at home composting or as garden covers. Again, the risk of pathogen transmission from any of the animal species present at fairs to humans makes this idea too risky. Home composting systems usually don’t reach the required temperatures and biological activity to neutralize or kill all pathogens. Do not use the bedding pile as a playground… it sounds gross, but after some months, people may forget where the pile came from.