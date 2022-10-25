Curious Mind: The Magic Valley’s skyline

Q: What are the tallest structures in the Magic Valley?

A: “The tallest structure in the city of Twin Falls is the LDS temple on Eastland Drive North (from foundation to steeple),” said city spokesperson Josh Palmer. “I think it’s about 160 feet. But you’re asking about Twin Falls County. I’m not their information coordinator but my guess is that county’s tallest structure is the Perrine Bridge.”

The bridge is 486 feet.

In Gooding County, the tallest structures are “Glanbia, all of the mills like J.D. Heiskell, the old TB hospital, and Grace Living Center,” said Brandon Covey, Gooding Fire Chief. There are six 100-foot concrete silos at J.D. Heiskell & Co.

“We really don’t keep records of such information, but it is thought that the tallest structures in Cassia County are the Wind Towers at about 388 feet tall,” Kerry McMurray, Cassia County Administrator, said.

“The tallest structure I believe is 135-foot cell tower,” said Sharde’ McMillan, an assistant building official for Jerome County. “The tallest building is True West Beef at 52 feet from ground to roofline.”

“Most of the tallest structures in Minidoka County will include agricultural silos and elevators, communications towers, and possibly some industrial processing or manufacturing facilities,” said Brett Stephens, administrator of Community Development for Minidoka County.

“The tallest structures are either ski lift or cell towers,” said Tom Bergin, director of Land Use and Building Services in Blaine County. Bald Mountain in Sun Valley is the highest ski resort in Idaho. “The tallest habitable building in the county is the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum. The tallest agricultural building is the silo in Picabo.”

Camas and Lincoln Counties did not respond to requests from the Times-News.