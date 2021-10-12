Curious Mind: The Magic Valley’s high points.

“Back in the mid-90s, when I was living in Baltimore, Md., I decided I wanted to visit the highest points of each of the lower 48 states, which I completed in 2007 (atop Mt. Rainier, Wash.),” he said. “I later got Mauna Kea, Hawai’i in 2013, but I have no aspirations to get all 50 states, as that would require climbing Denali (AKA Mt. McKinley) in Alaska, which requires mountaineering skills beyond what I possess.”

“As I was finishing up the lower 48 (by which time I had been living in Idaho for over a decade), I decided that I needed a new goal, so I started doing Idaho county high points. My first was Mt. Borah (which, of course, I had done while bagging state high points, in 1995); my last was Garns Mountain in Teton County, in 2013. Finding most of them is a matter of basic backcountry navigating and finding your way to an obvious prominent peak, but many of the lower ones were made much easier with GPS. In some counties, there’s more than one mountain that could be the county high point, because they are so similar in elevation that the true highest point cannot be determined with certainty. In those cases, one must visit each of the contenders to claim the county (Idaho County has three high point contenders: an unnamed peak on the Continental Divide with Montana, He Devil, and She Devil (in the Seven Devils Range). That was, hands down, the most difficult Idaho county to complete),” Anderson said.