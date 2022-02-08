Curious Mind: The Magic Valley has 15 high hazard potential dams

Q: Is the dead space the space where sediment goes in the reservoir? I also noticed that the Salmon Falls Dam is listed in the National Inventory of Dams as one with a high hazard potential. Do you know if there are any plans to address the infrastructure issues causing the high hazard designation?

A: “For every reservoir, space within the reservoir is generally broken into useable space (active storage) and unusable space (dead storage),” according to the Bureau of Reclamation public affairs. “Active storage is that space in the reservoir that can be used to store water and that can be released later when needed. The release of this active storage is controlled by the outlet works of the dam. Dead storage stores some water and is located at an elevation below active storage. Water cannot be released because of the elevation of the outlet works. Depending on the type of reservoir and the purpose of the dam, the amount of dead storage is a function of how the dam was constructed—or in some cases—specifically designed to capture sedimentation that can occur over time.”

Salmon Falls Dam near Rogerson is privately owned by the Salmon Dam Canal Company. It is a large dam inspected and regulated by the Idaho Dam Safety Office.

“The National Inventory of Dams (NID) is listing this dam as high hazard potential in fair condition,” said Adoratia Purdy, a public affairs specialist for Dam and Levee Safety, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Common practice among federal and state dam safety offices is to classify a dam according to the potential impact a dam failure (breach) or mis-operation (unscheduled release) would have on upstream and/or downstream areas or at locations remote from the dam. These classifications attempt to classify dams according to the potential impacts from a dam failure or mis-operation, should it occur. Dams assigned the high hazard potential classification are those where failure or mis-operation will probably cause loss of human life. The hazard potential classification does not indicate the condition of the dam.”

“According to the NID, the Salmon Falls Dam was inspected in May 2020 and received the fair condition assessment. The NID Data Dictionary defines ‘fair’ as ‘no existing dam safety deficiencies are recognized for normal operating conditions. Rare or extreme hydrologic and/or seismic events may result in a dam safety deficiency. Risk may be in the range to take further action. Note: Rare or extreme event is defined by the regulatory agency based on their minimum applicable state or federal criteria.’ Note: A dam safety deficiency is defined as a load capacity limit or other issue that can result in a failure of the dam or appurtenant structure. It is a characteristic or condition that does not meet the applicable minimum regulatory criteria. Normal operations are defined as loading on the dam resulting from day-to-day pool operations to achieve authorized purposes in accordance with minimum state or federal regulatory criteria,” Purdy said.

South-central Idaho's high hazard dams Blaine County 9 dams, 5 are high hazard: Little Wood River, Magic, Fish Creek, Trail Creek, Magic Spillway Camas County 4 dams, 1 is high hazard: Mormon Cassia County 7 dams, 3 are high-hazard: Oakley, Sublett, Minikdoak South Dike Gooding County 9 dams, 2 are high-hazard: Bliss, Lower Salmon Jerome County 6 dams, none are high hazard Lincoln County No dams Minidoka County 1 dam, 1 is high hazard: Minidoka Twin Falls County 19 dams, 3 are high hazard: Salmon Falls, Cedar Creek, Murtaugh Lake

According to National Inventory of Dams, the average dam age for Twin Falls County is 77 years. All high hazard dams have an emergency action plan.

“The term ‘hazard’ is applied to the potential downstream consequences (damages) that likely would occur in the event the dam was to fail and release its contents in an uncontrollable fashion,” said John Falk, dam safety manager for the Idaho Department of Water Resources. “The hazard classification does not have any bearing on the condition of the dam, or how well it is maintained and operated. High hazard potential dams must be properly maintained and safely operated at all times because the consequences of a failure would be so devastating (loss of life…think of Teton Dam). The other two hazard assignments are ‘low’ and ‘significant.’”

“To expand on your question, the probability of failure due to seismic, runoff, or design/construction flaws must also be considered when assessing any dam,” Falk said.

“When considering the safety of dam(s) the pair (hazard & probability) are examined together, and then used to arrive at a determination for risk. There is a whole endeavor dedicated to risk analysis that likely can be better explained than I can here. For example, insurance companies typically base their rates on actuary graphs/tables which resemble risk computations applied to dams.”

“But the basic guideline to remember is that high hazard dams must have a low probability of failure, and the corresponding risk to downstream life and property must fit within an accepted (often predetermined) range of permissible values. Otherwise, actions must be taken to reduce the risk. Hazard can be mitigated to some degree (move people out of the flood zone), but the more tangible option is to work to reduce the probability of failure by improving the condition and/or operation of the dam,” Falk said.

