Curious Mind: The Magic Valley and the state of Idaho is not immune to the national teacher shortage.

Q: Is there still a teacher shortage? Is there a reason why? Is anything being done to get more teachers?

A: “Yes, there is still a teacher shortage,” said Eva Craner, Twin Falls School District spokesperson. “This is not simply a local issue or even a state issue but rather a challenge for school districts across the country. The most profound reason we can identify is that not as many new teachers are entering the profession compared to the numbers leaving. Here in Twin Falls we also see the lack of affordable housing as a barrier to bringing new teachers to our community specifically. We work closely with universities and teacher preparation programs to recruit the certified teachers that those programs produce each year. Additionally, the state allows districts to hire individuals with alternative authorization who are not certified to teach but who have a degree of some kind. This year we were able to start the year fully staffed but it was a significant challenge.”

Those hires must have at least 48 college credits completed but need a bachelor’s degree. Although they are expected to finish the degree in their first year.

“We began talking about a teacher shortage years ago, probably 2018 or so. It has been a challenge for a long time but has definitely become more profound in recent years,” Craner said. “This year was by far the hardest hiring season we have ever experienced in Twin Falls. Honestly, you can talk to any district in the country and they’ll tell you the same thing.

“As an example, this year we filled over 113 teacher positions, which is compared to a typical year with between 70 and 80 openings,” Craner said.

Rural districts such — as Three Creek, Hollister, and Murtaugh — are generally hit the hardest, she said.

“More educators apply to temporarily work in positions they’re unqualified to fill,” according to an Idaho Education News article. Most of Idaho’s 22,000 teachers are certified to teach in their content areas.

The State Board of Education grants the one-year emergency provisionals to districts that prove they’ve made best efforts to fill their openings, but haven’t been successful, Idaho Education News said.

“Teachers can obtain two emergency provisionals in their K-12 career. The SDE put intentional effort toward educating districts about authorization options to avoid funding issues, which could be one reason for the increase,” Idaho Ed News reported.

The board reported that there were at least 700 teacher vacancies across the state. Many openings called for math and science teachers.

“Districts around the state are doing what they can to hire and retain staff by offering raises and bonuses, attending and hosting hiring fairs, and recruiting more aggressively,” Idaho Education News said. “But in some cases, those efforts are still falling short.”