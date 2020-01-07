Q: Is Murtaugh called Homer in the Sarah Lockwood novel “The Elbow of the Snake?”
A: “I scanned the book a little, and it looks like Homer might be an amalgamation of Milner and Murtaugh,” said Jennifer Hills, reference librarian at Twin Falls Public Library. “On page 18, Lockwood mentions that the town of Homer is about 12 miles from the dam, which was still under construction. Murtaugh is about 12 miles away but wasn’t truly settled until after the dam opened in 1905. The description of the buildings in both sections resembles Milner, which having been established in 1903, would have had several buildings, including a land office building, already in place.”
“The Elbow of the Snake,” a dramatic novel of the pioneer West, was published in 1959 by Doubleday & Company. The publisher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Hills outlined some of the location clues in the novel:
“Things that point to it being Murtaugh: distance, the fact that Murtaugh didn’t have a train station until the 1910s (so people had to be driven from the station in wagons).
“Things that point to it being Milner: the size at the time of the opening of the dam in 1905 (especially the hotel and the number of other buildings).”
In the novel, Lockwood wrote, “‘Where is this Project?’ ‘Right here, mister.’ The stationmaster nodded toward the south. ‘Dam’s yonder about twelve miles. It’s a whopper, too. Biggest dam in the world, might be. Mile long and eighty feet high.’’”
Milner Dam is a 73-foot-high rockfill dam that stretches 2,160 feet across the Snake River. The Twin Falls Canal Company says the dam is about 1.5 miles upstream from the powerhouse.
Twin Falls Canal Company General Manager Brian Olmstead said, “At the time, it was one of the largest private dams in the United States.”
He said the dam spans the river across two islands.
“A closer reading might be a bit more revealing, but I think it’s safe to say that Homer was probably Murtaugh with a little bit of Milner thrown in,” Hills said. “It’s possible that’s why Lockwood used a different name, though that’s speculation on my part.”
Sarah Lockwood was born in Wisconsin and grew up on the Iron Range in Minnesota, then lived in Bedford, New York. She wrote two other novels, “A Fistful of Stars” and “The Man from Mesabi.”
“It doesn’t look like any of her other works were connected to Idaho, and we don’t have anything more by or about her,” Hills said.
