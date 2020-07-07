Curious Mind: The census and legislature adjust election precincts

“The time to determine the need for more or fewer election precincts is by Jan. 15 following a general election. Also, after the U.S. Census Bureau has issued the newest statistics from the census, the legislature will decide on a redistricting plan and then the Board of County Commissioners will adjust the number or size of precincts within Minidoka County based upon the redistricting plan,” said Tonya Page, Minidoka County Clerk.

“If a specific precinct has increased in population, more so than what the polling location can handle, then we would need to look for a new location,” Page said. “This is not as easy as you may think as we have been looking for new polling locations in a couple of precincts so that we may exit and not use the schools as a polling location. The biggest hurdles seem to be premise liability (if someone falls and/or is injured) along with ADA accessibility. Very few businesses and even churches want to take on such a liability. The next best place is to utilize tax payer furnished premises for polling locations such as city halls and fire stations.”