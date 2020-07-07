Curious Mind: The census and legislature adjust election precincts

Q: How do states determine they have enough polling sites in the places needed based on the area’s population, driving ability, walking distances, and other needs so everyone can vote?
A: “We make sure each precinct has a polling place that meets the requirements of this statute,” said Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls Clerk of the District Court. “We have some polling places that have one precinct and others have four precincts due to the size of the polling place.”
Effective July 1, the statute for designation of precinct polling places “designate a suitable polling place for each precinct.” The statute states “The board shall, by the fifth Friday before any election, designate a suitable polling place for each election precinct. Insofar as possible, the board shall designate the same polling place for the general election that it designated for the primary election. The physical arrangements of the polling place shall be sufficient to guarantee all voters the right to cast a secret ballot. Public school facilities shall be made available to the board as precinct polling places. All polling places designated as provided herein shall conform to the accessibility standards adopted by the secretary of state pursuant to the voting accessibility for the elderly and handicapped act, 52 U.S.C. 20101 et seq. The expense of providing such polling places shall be a public charge and paid out of the county treasury.”
There are 44 precincts in Twin Falls County.
“Our precinct boundaries follow legislative district lines….not city boundary lines,” Glascock said. “We have them named under each legislative district.”
“The time to determine the need for more or fewer election precincts is by Jan. 15 following a general election. Also, after the U.S. Census Bureau has issued the newest statistics from the census, the legislature will decide on a redistricting plan and then the Board of County Commissioners will adjust the number or size of precincts within Minidoka County based upon the redistricting plan,” said Tonya Page, Minidoka County Clerk.
“If a specific precinct has increased in population, more so than what the polling location can handle, then we would need to look for a new location,” Page said. “This is not as easy as you may think as we have been looking for new polling locations in a couple of precincts so that we may exit and not use the schools as a polling location. The biggest hurdles seem to be premise liability (if someone falls and/or is injured) along with ADA accessibility. Very few businesses and even churches want to take on such a liability. The next best place is to utilize tax payer furnished premises for polling locations such as city halls and fire stations.”
“Minidoka County currently has 11 precincts along with a county wide absentee and early voting precinct located at the courthouse,” she said.
“Pursuant to Idaho Code 34-301, Gooding County has six precincts and an absentee precinct based on population and voter convenience. Gooding, Wendell, Bliss and Hagerman cities all have their own precinct and the rural area surrounding each of them has a precinct, except for our smallest city, Bliss, that only has one. Early voting and absentee voting take place in the Gooding County Courthouse in the election’s office. All precincts are ADA compliant for ease of voting for all,” said Jackie Fuqua, Gooding County Elections Director.
“Camas County has two precincts,” said Katherine Rablin, Camas County Deputy Clerk.
