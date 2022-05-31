Curious Mind: The area Peavey is named after pioneer Peavey

Q: The area has several locations which are not towns anymore; Berger, New Amsterdam, and Roseworth. But on Highway 30 across from Haas Auto Body on the north side of the road is what we called Peavey. There is an Ag fertilizer facility there now. But I wondered where the name Peavey came from. When I was young, I used to haul sweet corn for Green Giant Co. handpicked by Mexican laborers from a town across the border from El Paso. Piedra Negra I believe. I stopped at Peavey’s small grocery store and bought treats for them. Late 1950’s.

A: The area has several locations which are not towns anymore; Berger, New Amsterdam, and Roseworth. But on Highway 30 across from Haas Auto Body on the north side of the road is what we called Peavey. There is an Ag fertilizer facility there now. But I wondered where the name Peavey came from. When I was young, I used to haul sweet corn for Green Giant Co. handpicked by Mexican laborers from a town across the border from El Paso. Piedra Negra I believe. I stopped at Peavey’s small grocery store and bought treats for them. Late 1950’s.

“I haven’t found much information about Peavey, but according to the book, Idaho Place Names by Lalia Boone, Peavey was ‘named for Arthur J. Peavey who owned the land’ where Peavey was located,” said Ashley Haycock, museum administrator for the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum. “There are a few Peaveys buried at the Twin Falls Cemetery including an Arthur J. Peavey 1876-1940 and one of his sons named Frank Harris Peavey. The website Familysearch.org has Arthur Jacob Peavey listed as a resident of Petaluma, Calif. before moving to Twin Falls, Idaho around 1910. It also lists his wife as Elizabeth Emma Strong and lists their eight children.”

He was born in Hollister, Calif. in 1876 and orphaned at the age of 14. Peavey is buried in the Twin Falls Cemetery with his wife and four children, one son only lived for 14 days.

According to Idaho Place Names: A Geographical Dictionary, Peavey is in the north part of the county halfway between Buhl and Filer; a Union Pacific Railroad siding.

Boone wrote 42 percent of name sources comes from persons while 30 percent is named for descriptive features.

Peavey was a pioneer resident of Twin Falls County and prominent Twin Falls businessman. He was an outstanding civic leader. According to his obituary on Dec. 31, 1940 in the Idaho Evening Times, “He was one of the first settlers of this county. In 1906 he cleared sagebrush from his farm which was located near Peavey, then the western terminus of the railroad, Peavey was named in his honor.”

He established and ran the Twin Falls Title and Abstract Company for 20 years, then formed the Peavey-Taber Company, dealing in insurance, loans and surety bonds.

Peavey’s obituary said “was a charter member and past president of the Twin Falls Rotary club and also the Chamber of Commerce. He held various offices in the latter organization, retiring last year from the post of director. He was past high priest of the Twin Falls chapter, Royal Arch Masons, and past commander of the Twin Falls Commandery, Knights Templar. He was also a charter member of the local Elks lodge. Likewise, he was a member of the board of trustees of the Presbyterian church. For his outstanding work in the Boy Scout field, he was awarded the Silver Beaver, highest award which can go to adult volunteer Scouting leaders.”

He was “a member of the purchasing department of the Oregon-Washington Railroad and Navigation company, now a part of the Union Pacific. He left the employment of the railroad and for several years engaged in the wholesale grocery business,” reported Peavey’s obituary.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0