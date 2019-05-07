{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls Canal Company

Milner Dam, in the panhandle of Twin Falls County, is seen spilling 9,000 cubic-feet in April 2018.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Q: Why do some people in Idaho have the 519 start to their Social Security number and some have 518?

A: “Originally, the first three digits of the Social Security Number (SSN) indicated the state where an individual applied for the SSN,” said Alan Edwards, senior public affairs specialist for the Social Security Administration’s Seattle region. “Social Security now randomly assigns all numbers.”

According to the Social Security Office website, the number’s prefix indicated which state the Social Security card was issued in. “This can assist you in identifying which state the person lived in or what state they were born in based on their SSN. The prefix on a Social Security card are the first 3 numbers.” Idaho was 518-519.

“The Social Security Number was crafted in 1936 in order to keep track of the earnings of U.S. workers so that their Social Security benefit entitlement could be calculated,” according to the website.

Beginning in 1973, the first three digits of a Social Security Number were related to the zip code of the mailing address that is on the application. The Social Security number system was broken down by area number (zip code), group number, and serial number.

There is no laws that says you must file in the state where you were born, and since 2011 this system has changed to a random numerical system that no longer ties to a geographical location for identity protection.

The number prefix began at 001 in New Hampshire and ended at 599 with Puerto Rico.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments