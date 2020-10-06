 Skip to main content
Curious Mind: Temporary traffic control changes is an intersection study
CURIOUS MIND

Curious Mind: Temporary traffic control changes is an intersection study

Traffic signal

A traffic study is being conducted at Second Avenue West and Fairfield Street for 90 days to review the traffic signal.

 KIMBERLY WILLIAMS BRACKETT, For the Times-News

Q: Can you find out why the traffic lights at the corner of Second Avenue West and Fairfield Street are covered? It’s the intersection the Times-News sits on. Just wondering.

A: “The traffic signal at Second Avenue and Fairfield Street is being covered for 90 days as part of a traffic study being conducted by the city of Twin Falls and the Idaho Transportation Department,” city spokesman Joshua Palmer said. “Over the past 10 years the city and ITD recorded a decline in vehicle and pedestrian traffic at Second Avenue and Fairfield Street, which led both agencies to investigate the efficiency of the traffic-signal at the intersection. Timed traffic-signals can reduce efficiency on minor approaches with less traffic because they can require drivers to wait unnecessarily for a signal change. Worse yet, it also increases the likelihood that a driver will become impatient and disregard the traffic-signal.”

“The traffic signal is the last remaining intersection that runs an all-timed program, and flashing red — a four-way stop — from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. As part of the study, the traffic signal will be covered for 90 days, which is recommended by the Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices.”

A news release said “temporary stop signs will be placed on both Fairfield Street approaches starting Mon., Sept. 21. The temporary signage on Fairfield Street will also remind drivers that cross-traffic does not stop.”

It continued: “During this change drivers are reminded that Standard Traffic Regulations still apply and that cross-traffic on Second Avenue West does not stop.”

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

