Curious Mind: Tax deductible donations don't apply to all non-profits.
0 comments
top story
CURIOUS MIND

Curious Mind: Tax deductible donations don't apply to all non-profits.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Q: What does it mean when a nonprofit says, “donations are not tax-deductible as charitable deductions?”

A: “According to deputy attorneys general with our Consumer Protection Division, only contributions of money or goods to tax-exempt organizations are tax-deductible,” said Scott Graf, spokesman for the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. “Such organizations include IRS § 501©(3) public charities and private foundations. If a nonprofit corporation or association states that ‘donations are not tax-deductible,’ the corporation or association likely is not a qualified exempt organization, and donors may not claim their donations to the corporation or association as tax-deductible donations on their taxes. The IRS’s charitable contributions webpage is a resource for further information, as is the Idaho State Tax Commission.”

“Many people do not understand that not all non-profit, tax-exempt organizations are charities. Many use the terms interchangeably, but they are not the same thing,” said Nancy Koonce, a certified public accountant with Ataraxis Accounting.

“For example, service clubs, business leagues, fraternal societies, etc., are non-profit organizations, but they are not charities,” Koonce said. “There are actually more than 30 types of non-profit organizations, but only one type can receive tax-deductible donations – charities. Only those who have been approved as a non-profit under IRS § 501©(3) are considered charities.”

LeRoy Hayes of Hayes & Silver CPAs said, “If an individual is provided a disclosure statement from a charity that states that the donation given to the charity is not tax-deductible, it is probably because the donor received something in return for the perceived donation. IRS Publication 1771 states in part that ‘Donors may only take a contribution deduction to the extent that their contributions exceed the fair market value of the goods or services the donors receive in return for the contributions.’ The IRS requires that the charity provide a written statement to a donor who makes a payment exceeding $75 partly as a contribution and partly for goods and services provided by the organization. This type of donation is known as a ‘quid pro quo.’”

The IRS provides an example of a quid pro quo in Publication 1771.

“A donor gives a charitable organization $100 in exchange for a concert ticket with a fair market value of $40. In this example, the donor’s tax deduction may not exceed $60. Because the donor’s payment (quid pro quo contribution) exceeds $75, the charitable organization must furnish a disclosure statement, to the donor, even though the deductible amount doesn’t exceed $75.”

“The most common quid pro quo donation that I am familiar with is when a charity hosts a banquet or dinner and sells tickets to the event,” Hayes said. “Charitable auctions also have the quid pro quo element. If a donor did not contribute more than the fair market value of what was purchased there would no tax deduction available.”

“A donor may also receive a statement from a charity stating that no tax deduction is available if the donation was for time spent or services performed. The donation for the use of property owned by the donor is also not tax-deductible. For example, the donation of a condo to be used for a weekend getaway is not tax-deductible. The IRS does not require that a charity provide a statement to an individual who donates time but often a charity will want to provide a written thank you to a donor for time spent helping the charity,” Hayes said.



Making it in the Magic Valley: 12 local organizations that found success and give back

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News