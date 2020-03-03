Curious Mind: Tax deductible donations don't apply to all non-profits.

LeRoy Hayes of Hayes & Silver CPAs said, “If an individual is provided a disclosure statement from a charity that states that the donation given to the charity is not tax-deductible, it is probably because the donor received something in return for the perceived donation. IRS Publication 1771 states in part that ‘Donors may only take a contribution deduction to the extent that their contributions exceed the fair market value of the goods or services the donors receive in return for the contributions.’ The IRS requires that the charity provide a written statement to a donor who makes a payment exceeding $75 partly as a contribution and partly for goods and services provided by the organization. This type of donation is known as a ‘quid pro quo.’”