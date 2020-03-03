Curious Mind: Tax deductible donations don't apply to all non-profits.

Q: What does it mean when a nonprofit says, “donations are not tax-deductible as charitable deductions?”
A: “According to deputy attorneys general with our Consumer Protection Division, only contributions of money or goods to tax-exempt organizations are tax-deductible,” said Scott Graf, spokesman for the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. “Such organizations include IRS § 501©(3) public charities and private foundations. If a nonprofit corporation or association states that ‘donations are not tax-deductible,’ the corporation or association likely is not a qualified exempt organization, and donors may not claim their donations to the corporation or association as tax-deductible donations on their taxes. The IRS’s charitable contributions webpage is a resource for further information, as is the Idaho State Tax Commission.”
“Many people do not understand that not all non-profit, tax-exempt organizations are charities. Many use the terms interchangeably, but they are not the same thing,” said Nancy Koonce, a certified public accountant with Ataraxis Accounting.
“For example, service clubs, business leagues, fraternal societies, etc., are non-profit organizations, but they are not charities,” Koonce said. “There are actually more than 30 types of non-profit organizations, but only one type can receive tax-deductible donations – charities. Only those who have been approved as a non-profit under IRS § 501©(3) are considered charities.”
LeRoy Hayes of Hayes & Silver CPAs said, “If an individual is provided a disclosure statement from a charity that states that the donation given to the charity is not tax-deductible, it is probably because the donor received something in return for the perceived donation. IRS Publication 1771 states in part that ‘Donors may only take a contribution deduction to the extent that their contributions exceed the fair market value of the goods or services the donors receive in return for the contributions.’ The IRS requires that the charity provide a written statement to a donor who makes a payment exceeding $75 partly as a contribution and partly for goods and services provided by the organization. This type of donation is known as a ‘quid pro quo.’”
The IRS provides an example of a quid pro quo in Publication 1771.
“A donor gives a charitable organization $100 in exchange for a concert ticket with a fair market value of $40. In this example, the donor’s tax deduction may not exceed $60. Because the donor’s payment (quid pro quo contribution) exceeds $75, the charitable organization must furnish a disclosure statement, to the donor, even though the deductible amount doesn’t exceed $75.”
“The most common quid pro quo donation that I am familiar with is when a charity hosts a banquet or dinner and sells tickets to the event,” Hayes said. “Charitable auctions also have the quid pro quo element. If a donor did not contribute more than the fair market value of what was purchased there would no tax deduction available.”
“A donor may also receive a statement from a charity stating that no tax deduction is available if the donation was for time spent or services performed. The donation for the use of property owned by the donor is also not tax-deductible. For example, the donation of a condo to be used for a weekend getaway is not tax-deductible. The IRS does not require that a charity provide a statement to an individual who donates time but often a charity will want to provide a written thank you to a donor for time spent helping the charity,” Hayes said.
The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center blossoms during its first year
RUPERT — The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center is a non-profit volunteer-based organization that uses donations of supplies, time and labor to help people in need with school supplies, hygiene kits and supplies for newborns, along with handcrafted quilts, sleeping mats for those experiencing homelessness and learning games for youth or people who experienced a stroke.
Leslie Garner, Rupert’s special projects manager, nominated the nonprofit. “Volunteers come together to give of their time, talents and resources to care for those in need,” she wrote in her nomination.
The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center President Becky Schow said the number of regular volunteers that come to lend their time and talents to the project has doubled since the center opened 10 months ago.
“It’s easy to understand why people love to come into the center because they know the person who will receive the items really needs the help,” she said.
The center networks with about 35 organizations across the region, including schools, nursing homes, domestic violence and homeless shelters, among others to provide supplies.
“Basically, people want to help people,” she said. “People want to help their neighbors and they know they are making a difference.”
Rupert really benefits from having such a quality organization in the city, Rupert Mayor Mike Brown said.
“But, Rupert isn’t the only place to benefit,” he said. “The benefits extend all over the Magic Valley and Idaho.”
Along with all the products they are delivering to people in need, they are providing people with the opportunity to help others, Brown said.
“It makes you feel good when you are able to help someone else,” he said. “I really commend those folks for doing this.”
People are often hooked when they come into the center, which is clean and bright and nicely stocked with project materials, Schow said.
People with all types of skill sets are able to help with the various steps of each project.
“People come into the center and they love how it makes them feel,” Schow said. “It’s a win-win situation whether people are receiving the items or serving and volunteering. It’s just an incredible happy space.”
Former Snake River Grill owner educating next generation of foodies
HAGERMAN — Chef Kirt Martin says his dedication to local growers, fish farms and wineries has kept Snake River Grill customers happy for a quarter of a century.
Now, the Cordon Bleu-educated chef is giving up his grill at the south end of Hagerman to teach culinary arts and food science at Hagerman High School.
The Hagerman Valley, known as the banana belt of Idaho, grows a unique variety of food from melons and wine grapes to sturgeon and alligator.
“It’s my Shangri-La,” Martin said. “I don’t take any of this for granted.”
He plans to inspire his students at the high school — many of whom were raised on microwaved meals — with the same appreciation for fresh food and community.
“These kids are a sponge, absorbing what he’s teaching,” Gooding County Commissioner Mark Bolduc said. “Kirt is showing them how to get fresh ingredients and how to cook them. I think people are becoming more and more interested in knowing where their food comes from.”
Bolduc and Judy Osborne, treasurer of the Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, say they are happy to have Martin and his wife, Carol, stay in Hagerman.
“Snake River Grill supports the whole economy of the valley,” Bolduc, a business owner and real estate agent, said.
“The Martins have been great supporters of everything in the valley,” he said. “They are very enthusiastic about life in general.”
Meanwhile, Arthur and Jennifer Reece, the new owners of the Snake River Grill, plan to continue Martin’s focus on buying local.
“They’re keeping the same crew and the same recipes,” Martin said.
Plant Therapy is the essence of a local business
TWIN FALLS — Plant Therapy is growing like a weed.
The essential oils company opened in Twin Falls in 2011. Since then it’s been named Idaho’s fastest growing company and the 31st fastest growing business in the country.
Essential oils are extracted from plants. They’re basically a concentrated, bottled version of the aromatic chemicals within plants. Some say that using essential oils as a form of aromatherapy, or rubbing them on the skin, can help with a wide variety of ailments.
“They have a lot of different therapeutic benefits,” said Plant Therapy Vice President of Customer Experience Retha Nesmith.
Nesmith said essential oils can relieve anxiety, depression, insomnia and pain.
Peppermint essential oils are typically said to increase energy. Lavender is thought of as a stress reliever. Sandalwood can help with focus. Plant Therapy sources some of its peppermint and lavender essential oils from Idaho.
“Our oils come from all over the world,” Nesmith said.
Plant Therapy isn’t the first essential oils company. But Nesmith said part of the business’ success is due to finding a unique sales niche.
Essential oils are often sold as part of multi-level marketing efforts. Plant Therapy sells its products directly to consumers.
“We were one of the first direct-to-consumer essential oils companies,” Nesmith said.
Plant Therapy continues to grow fast. The Twin Falls-based company has 100 employees, and four retail stores in Idaho.
The company is planning a major launch of 30 broad-spectrum CBD products sometime in the next few months, as well as new lotions.
LeeAnn Cline is the Times-News’ ambassador to the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. She said Plant Therapy does a lot to give back to the Magic Valley.
“Their contributions to the community go above and beyond,” Cline said. “You will see a Plant Therapy team volunteering their time at all the local charitable and fundraising events. They’re always smiling and always willing to help.”
Nesmith said that charitable streak comes from the top.
“Chris (Jones, the owner,) is just one of the most charitable people I know,” she said. She noted that Plant Therapy has helped build wells and an orphanage in Africa, and that company employees participate in trash clean up days.
Rupert Boys & Girls Club flourishes amid community support
RUPERT — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley in Rupert opened in the summer of 2018. The program’s continued growth allowed the program to expand to a third location at Heyburn Elementary School this year.
Community partnerships with the Minidoka County School District and the city of Rupert allowed the program to easily expand, said Lindsey Westburg, the group’s executive director.
“The response in the community to this program has been tremendous,” Rupert Mayor Mike Brown said. “We knew we needed something like this but we didn’t know how much we needed it.”
The club offers after school and summer activities along with kindergarten. Activities include homework help, learning about healthy lifestyles, art, snacks and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program, along with community service and leadership activities.
“They have provided much-needed youth programming,” Leslie Garner, the city’s special projects manager, wrote in nominating the group. “The B&G Club provides a structured environment while offering a safe alternative to latch-key kids. They have assisted in educational excellence.”
The Rupert program serves students at Rupert, Heyburn, Paul and Acequia schools, with the school district providing busing for students to the locations. Parents pick their students up from the club.
Brown commends the school district’s commitment to the program because the busing allows the program to serve children in several communities.
“The club is a safety net for the community,” Westburg said. The organization has been in southern Idaho for 25 years.
Brown said one of the best parts of the program is that it serves children regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
After school programs are offered free of charge and summer programs have a nominal fee. There is an annual $20 membership fee, and scholarships are available.
The program serves children ages 5 to 18 years old and provides an opportunity for them to build relationships with caring mentors and learn the benefits of community service, Westburg said.
“We are always working hard to figure out how to serve more kids and serve them the best we can,” she said.
Koto brews improvements around Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — When Koto Brewing Co. owner Shane Cook visited Twin Falls for a weekend from his native Salt Lake City 14 years ago, he fell in love with the community right away. The smaller city also gave him new opportunities in the restaurant business.
“I would never dare to open my own place in Salt Lake,” Cook said. “But the community support here — it’s the reason I moved here.”
After just more than a year, Koto earned this year’s Making it in the Magic Valley award for a Twin Falls small employer.
Cook opened Twin Falls Sandwich Co. in 2012. A few years later, he set his sights on another venture: A brewery and restaurant.
The right spot was just down the street from Sandwich Co. downtown. But the building, which was nearly 100 years old, required quite a bit of restorative work before it could start brewing and hosting guests.
“It was a six-month project that turned into a year and a half,” Cook said. “Once we started tearing into it, we had to start replacing all of the plumbing, all of the electrical.”
Koto officially opened on Dec. 7, 2018. The revitalization came just after the rest of the downtown underwent its massive renovation.
Nathan Murray, the director of economic development for the City of Twin Falls who nominated Koto for this honor, said Cook’s efforts with both of his businesses have been key in the recent growth downtown.
“Shane was one of the early investors that helped begin the renaissance of downtown Twin Falls with the establishment of the Twin Falls Sandwich Co.,” Murray said in his nomination. “His most recent venture, Koto Brewing Company, has also been a success and brought vibrancy to the local nightlife.”
Cook has home-brewed for more than 20 years, but he put the chief brewing duties in the hands of his friend, Pierre Tusow. Koto uses almost exclusively ingredients from Idaho.
“He does it much better than I do,” Cook said. “But between the two of us, it was a no-brainer. It’s definitely something the community needs, a place to hang out.”
On top of its food and drinks, Koto has acted as an all-purpose entertainment hub downtown. Once-a-month events include a trivia night in partnership with the Magic Valley Young Professionals and stand-up comedians. The comedians come from all across the country.
When there isn’t trivia or comedy going on, Koto hosts its share of live music.
Cook said Twin Falls has taken good care of Koto so far in its short history, and he wants the company to be a positive in the community. Having a place where people can gather and share ideas is great for locals.
Koto also makes outward efforts to make a difference in the area. It was one of three companies that hosted a volunteer cleanup effort in April of the Auger Falls Trail system. Cook said he plans to adopt a nearby trail.
Koto also has drives where it donates part of the proceeds of gift card sales to teams, clubs and school organizations.
You don’t need to physically go to Koto if you want to experience its beer. Its products can be found in nearby gas stations and grocery stores, a distribution tactic Cook said he wants to keep up.
Renew goes beyond just serving coffee
JEROME — When people walk in to Renew, co-owner Will Ritter doesn’t want to think of them in terms of the value they bring to him or his staff. He wants his customers to know they are priceless and worth dying for. He uses this mentality to train his staff to connect emotionally and spiritually with customers and be a source of support for the community.
“We really do what we feel like God has called us to do, which is pour into our community,” Ritter said.
Renew opened on Main Street in Jerome almost three years ago and sells specialty coffee, sandwiches and snacks, but it also doubles as a community center and church space. Ritter said the purpose of the shop has always been beyond that of a business, and that every part of staff training is tailored so people feel valued.
“The staff aren’t even allowed to say ‘how are you?’ when someone walks in because it turns a genuine question into a greeting. This stuff is all intentional,” Ritter said. “We want to move from a nice experience to a kind experience.”
When Ritter came up with the concept for Renew, he reached out to his fellow parishioner at the Presbyterian Church, Joshua Kern, a doctor at St. Luke’s in Jerome, and within six month
s of that discussion, the plans were becoming reality. But the building needed a lot of work.
The building at 111 E Main was vacant for seven years, needed almost all of its pipes replaced, its false ceiling torn down and a number of other repairs to get it up to code. It wasn’t long until neighboring businesses decided to help and dedicated time to put in the labor required to get Renew up and running.
“It was a full community effort,” Kern told the Times-News in October. “The city was very supportive of us taking an empty building and renovating it into a big open space.”
The investment in the space comes at a time when Jerome is looking to revitalize and beautify downtown and has helped in this effort in ways that are beyond the city’s jurisdiction, like remodeling private property. The coffee shop is also involved in community events like Christmas in the Park and the city’s Easter celebration by providing food and staffing. It also hosts open mics, karaoke nights and family-based events like father-daughter dances.
“It’s more than serving a sandwich,” Larry Hall, director of the economic-development group Jerome 20/20, said of the shop’s contributions to the community. “It’s building a relationship”
Renew also acts as a distribution hub of items that help people in need like gas vouchers and emergency hotel stays. Ritter and the staff go beyond the person’s immediate needs by providing them a place to talk about what they’re going through and try to connect with them to see what emotional and spiritual needs they can help fill.
“We want to remind them that they are priceless and worth dying for,” Ritter said. “They are worthy of dignity and every bit of help we can give them.”
ET Insulation keeps the community warm
RUPERT — A small Rupert company with a big heart is working hard to keep people warm in the winter and cool in the summer by installing insulation in residential homes and commercial properties — and by giving back to the community.
ET Insulation, 99 W. 142 N., was founded in 2008 and is owned by Shane Chestnut.
The company installs batt and foam insulation for existing homes and businesses, along with providing insulation services to new residences and companies.
“We’ve grown quite a bit in the last four to five years,” said Chestnut, who said after the recession ended in 2009 and 2010 business picked up substantially. “We have a lot of regular customers now.”
The company was nominated by Krista Tracy, secretary High Output Inc., which has worked with Chestnut’s company on homes and Burley’s new Hampton Inn.
“It’s a very good company and they do a good job,” Tracy said.
The company is working very hard and growing, Tracy wrote on the nomination form.
“They are very nice to all customers and really care about their employees,” she wrote. “They do very good work and give back to the community whenever they can. We are very lucky to have them in our community.”
The company also worked on the new apartment complex on Hiland Avenue.
Chestnut said giving back to the community is something the company believes in doing.
The company has donated insulation to non-profit organizations like Fighter’s Chance, Grace Church and Minico High School, where the company insulated the school’s baseball practice facility and provided insulation for a tiny house project at the school. The company has also provided insulation and labor for a couple of Magic Valley Habitat for Humanity homes and donated the labor on a couple of other homes.
“Shane is great,” said Brent Van Every, Minico High School cabinetry and residential construction teacher who is overseeing the tiny house project. “He is donating batted insulation for the walls and attic. It’s such a great thing.”
“We help whenever we can when these projects come up. I believe those good things always come back around,” said Chesnut.
Chestnut said the company’s business has grown mainly through word-of-mouth and he attributes the company’s success to all the support he’s received from local construction companies.
“We wouldn’t be where we are with our crew, and those guys. DL Evans Bank also helped work with me through the recession time,” Chestnut said. “Our workers take pride in what we do and they always work to our company’s standards.”
Idaho Central Credit Union lead park revitalization
JEROME — Idaho Central Credit Union‘s mission is “Helping members achieve financial success.”
It’s why branch manager Warren Haws loves his job.
“We really get to help change lives,” Haws said. “Credit and finance effects so many parts of people’s lives. Anything we can help them with, whether it’s finance or credit scores. We helped people get into homes when they didn’t think it was possible. They’ve paid off collections that have been weighing them down for years. I like getting to know people and find out what’s important for them and help them get to where they want to be.”
Haws and his family moved to Jerome from Idaho Falls three ago when the credit union’s branch there opened.
“We moved over for Idaho Central, but we really fell in love with Jerome,” he said.
Idaho Central Credit Union donated an undisclosed amount of money for renovations at Jerome’s North Park. Renovations included adding picnic table shelters, an amphitheater, splash pad, playground with music play features, bike pump track and new grass seed. ICCU is also heavily involved with three coat drives and has donated funds, supplies and gift baskets to local schools, sports, arts and booster clubs. The credit union also donated to the Veterans Appreciation barbecue, Freedomfest and Christmas in the Park.
“A big thing for our CEO is that we are an Idaho credit union,” Haws said. “What we do goes back to support Idaho and I think that is really cool.”
Cheryl Viola, executive director of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce, said ICCU has really stepped up and become involved with the community.
“Warren came in with a big bang,” Viola said. “They let their employees take time off to volunteer with various things. They are such a huge addition.
TruLeap Technologies continues Filer Mutual's tradition of giving back
FILER – In 2019, Filer Mutual Telephone Company changed its name to TruLeap Technologies.
“Tru” paid tribute to the past and “Leap” represented the future.
“I believe that our management and our board of directors has always been made up of passionate visionaries; always looking to the future,” said Cheryl Carr, marketing and public relations manager. “Our intention with the rebranding was to continue the rich traditions of Filer Mutual while continuing to grow the company into the next 100 years.”
In 1909, the company was originally named Farmers Mutual and started as a telephone provider. It began with a group of local business people who each invested $25 to start the company. The name was changed in the 1930s to Filer Mutual Telephone Company.
The company has been a member-owned cooperative since the beginning.
And one of its missions is to give back to the community.
Carr said employees volunteer time for community organizations such as the Filer Senior Haven, Filer High School Booster Club and the Filer Events Committee. Employees have also participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Walk For Wishes and Relay For Life. TruLeap Technologies also started a scholarship program for graduating seniors and a grant program for non-profit organizations.
“It puts a face to the business and puts a personal connection between you and the business,” said Samuel Callen, customer service lead.
Callen has worked at TruLeap Technologies for nine years. He said he appreciates the opportunity his employer gives him to volunteer in the community. He often volunteers at the local food bank and is a board member at Filer Senior Haven.
“We are truly a family,” Carr said. “We care about each other and we care about the success of our company. We enjoy spending time together and we find ways to make work fun.”
Rupert's Family Health Services brings pride to a blighted area
RUPERT — Family Health Services began seeing patients in 1983 in a doublewide mobile home at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. The nonprofit has since grown to include medical clinics across the Magic Valley.
As the Rupert facility became outdated, the organization thought about rebuilding at its old location but realized the site was too small to provide for the needs of the growing community, Family Health Services CEO Aaron Houston said.
Then the city of Rupert offered Family Health Services a new location just a block off its town square at the site of a long-abandoned building.
Using money from a competitive federal grant, the organization tore down the old Minico Auto Parts building and built a new clinic at 402 Sixth St.
“The building was in such a state of disrepair,” said Leslie Garner, chief financial officer with the city of Rupert. “It was an eyesore — part of the roof had caved in.”
The community experienced a rush of adrenaline when it recently re-embraced the Rupert Square, Garner said. Moving the clinic into a new building near the Square also increased community pride.
“We worked with the city to revitalize the area,” Houston said. “The city owns the property and we invested our own money to build the new clinic.”
Before opening in March, the new clinic expanded its services by adding a dentist, a physician who can deliver babies and a pharmacy, increasing its number of employees from 14 to 24.
Family Health Services provides sliding-scale fees to accommodate those struggling to pay for health care.
“It’s a labor of love,” Garner said. “I have nothing but the utmost respect for them.”
Magic Electric and Plumbing, Heating and Air builds positive work culture
JEROME — In some respects it can be difficult to distinguish Magic Electric and Plumbing, Heating and Air from a Fortune 500 company. Owner Billy Salts knows his power is in his people and works to create a positive work environment that keeps his employees happy and enthusiastic about their jobs.
“If you read about the work culture Google and some of these Fortune 500 companies have created, Billy has recreated that,” Cheryl Viola, director of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce, said.
In only seven years, Salts has created a thriving business and expanded into a new workspace, which opened in July.
Salts takes his experience from other companies, which he tries to visit twice a year. His idea for the way his company operates came from a 2014 trip to Dallas where he spent four days with managers of an electrical company.
“I couldn’t tell who the actual boss was because they were all so good,” he said. “That’s how you know they’re doing something right because they were all on top of their game.”
Magic Electric and Plumbing, Heating and Air, which does agricultural, industrial and residential construction and repair, does leadership training, team-building exercises and gives each employee a DISC — dominance, influence, steadiness and conscientiousness — test, which is a personality test that determines leadership and communication style. The results of each person’s test are marked on a pie chart in a meeting room.
Salts believes it’s difficult to work with other people if you don’t understand their work style. That’s why he also incorporates lessons on communication styles, leadership and working well with others on a regular basis.
“I know it seems really weird, but in high school we don’t get taught these things very often,” Salts said.
The company is a big donor to the Boys and Girls Club and works with the Education Foundation to introduce kids to trade jobs. Salts is planning to host a job fair with other companies at its Railway Street location.
“We’re really going to make it a good one,” Salts said. “We want to see buses of kids pulling up and seeing all these opportunities.”
Salts takes the time to know all his employees in both his Magic Valley offices, a Sun Valley office and a Boise office. That means knowing all 107 of their names and their spouses’ names, their communication type and where their strengths are. This comes naturally for Salts, but he’s worked to instill core values — which are displayed on the wall at the entrance of the office — and continues to work to build a positive work culture.
“I’ve always been a people person, but that’s become our thing,” Salts said. “That’s our secret sauce.”
Major RV builder calls Twin Falls its second home
TWIN FALLS — Jayco is a giant in the recreational vehicle industry. The company is based in Indiana, but the Twin Falls factory is a significant part of the business.
In 2017, Jayco announced a major expansion in Twin Falls. That expansion was expected to included 360 new jobs and a new 160,000-square-foot facility.
“Jayco’s arrival in Twin Falls ... did a lot to diversify the local economy and they’ve been a big part of our growth ever since,” Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Nathan Murray said.
According to the South Bend Tribune, Jayco has built more than a million trailers since its founding in the late 1960s. The company is now owned by Thor Industries — also an RV manufacturer — which bought Jayco for more than half a billion dollars in 2016.
Murray said that Jayco has been an excellent addition to the Twin Falls community.
“They foster a family environment at their factory and they realize they aren’t just building travel trailers, but memories for people and their own families,” Murray said. “They consistently do good work in the community and build good things that last.”
