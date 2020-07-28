Curious Mind: Survey marks land boundaries

“Of interest, there is another possibility that the monument your reader is referring to was not set by cadastral. The BLM used to set what are called project monuments and they specifically say ‘not a survey monument.’ The BLM would place these next to a lot of different things like fences, cattle guards, ponds, etc. These project monuments would have names or reference local land features like ‘horse butte.’”

“This is one of those situations where the monument was probably set in the early 1900s by the General Land Office, and the township and range cannot be found on the monument because at that time it was not marked on monuments that designate the quarter corner between two sections,” Cadastral Survey Specialist Patrick Baumgartner said. “As you might be aware, the General Land Office and the Grazing Service combined to form the BLM in 1946.”

“If one knows the general area, then the township and range are pretty easy to determine by looking at the edge of our land status maps. A township has 36 sections, which is six miles square by six miles square. Sections 20 and 21 are almost dead center of a township. The monument is a 1/4 corner. Each section has four quarter corners located at the mid-point of the section line that can be connected to divide a section (one mile square) into four parts.