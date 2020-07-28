Curious Mind: Survey marks land boundaries

Q: I’ve seen survey markers out on the desert. How do you read survey markers and what are they for? How would I get more information about what was there?
A: “The BLM’s Cadastral Survey Program provides one of the oldest and most fundamental functions of the U.S. government,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management spokesperson. “Originating with the Land Ordinance of 1785, cadastral surveys create, define, mark and re-establish the boundaries and subdivisions of the public lands of the United States. (The word ‘cadastral’ is derived from cadastre, meaning a public record, survey or map of the value, extent and ownership of land as a basis of taxation.) These surveys provide public land managers and the public with essential information needed to correctly determine ownership rights and privileges and facilitate good land management decisions.”
A cadastral survey marks a land boundary.
“Cadastral monuments should have township (T) and range (R) along with sections (S), which are numbered 1 to 36. Each monument designates a point on the ground that delineates survey lines — knowing your township range and section information can tell you where you are on a land status map that BLM sells at each of our locations in Twin Falls, Burley and Shoshone.
Knowing this information can also guide you back to GLO BLM records (https://glorecords.blm.gov), where you can read the historical record about why and how that monument was established. From these monuments BLM locates boundaries between public and private boundaries,” Tiel-Nelson said.
“Of interest, there is another possibility that the monument your reader is referring to was not set by cadastral. The BLM used to set what are called project monuments and they specifically say ‘not a survey monument.’ The BLM would place these next to a lot of different things like fences, cattle guards, ponds, etc. These project monuments would have names or reference local land features like ‘horse butte.’”
“This is one of those situations where the monument was probably set in the early 1900s by the General Land Office, and the township and range cannot be found on the monument because at that time it was not marked on monuments that designate the quarter corner between two sections,” Cadastral Survey Specialist Patrick Baumgartner said. “As you might be aware, the General Land Office and the Grazing Service combined to form the BLM in 1946.”
“If one knows the general area, then the township and range are pretty easy to determine by looking at the edge of our land status maps. A township has 36 sections, which is six miles square by six miles square. Sections 20 and 21 are almost dead center of a township. The monument is a 1/4 corner. Each section has four quarter corners located at the mid-point of the section line that can be connected to divide a section (one mile square) into four parts.
Each section has four section corners that can be connected to make the one mile square section. Half a mile north and south of the monument would be the section corner monuments that would have township and range marked on the monument,” Baumgartner said.
There is a penalty of $250 for removing a cadastral survey.
