Curious Mind: State Legislature still has the final decision despite Bellevue’s charter

Q: I’ve lived in Hailey for 35 years. I’ve always understood that Bellevue being a chartered city that it was not governed by state law, as an example, they could put in a casino or a dispensary, if passed by city government. Is that true or just a small town rumor?

A: “The city of Bellevue is governed (mostly) by its charter, which is a hold over from when Idaho was a territory,” said city attorney Frederick Allington of Hailey. “Over the years parts of the charter have been amended to be governed by the general laws of Idaho but these amendments must be passed by both the city and the Idaho State Legislature.”

Bellevue remains the only Idaho city with a territorial charter, which was adopted Feb. 8, 1883. It was amended in 2012, amending elections to provide for the term of office. Idaho became a state on July 3, 1890.

“The charter goes back to when Idaho was a territory and may only be amended by the state Legislature. So If Bellevue wanted casinos and gambling, the state Legislature would need to agree as well. I don’t know why Bellevue kept its charter but it’s the last city to keep its charter and in a way, a quaint throwback to the Wild West,” Allington said.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0