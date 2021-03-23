Curious Mind: South Hills Retreat Center a hidden gem

“In 1957 some church folks were encouraged to form plans for a church camp in the South Hills. With the assistance of a forest ranger, they found a spring of fresh water that appeared to be sufficient to support church camps. An agreement was worked out with the Forest Service for a 99-year lease and work began. The cabins and lodges were built with volunteer help. The camp was appropriately named Camp Kum Ba Yah (Come by Here Lord). The camp had been in existence for 57 years when the South Idaho Region Disciples of Christ dissolved, and the camp was gifted to the four DOC churches in eastern Idaho,” Coon said.

“In 2014, South Hills Retreat Center was formed to take on Camp Kum Ba Yah. Our purpose shall be to develop and maintain a camp and conference center to be utilized by a wide range of groups: religious, educational, athletic, and training for the purpose of being away and being renewed in spirit, mind, body and soul.”