Curious Mind: South Hills Retreat Center a hidden gem

Q: There is a camp and retreat center in the South Hills above Magic Mountain Ski Resort. What services does it offer?
A: “We here at South Hills Retreat Center can host any type of event,” said Jason Coon, camp manager and ordained minister for the South Hills Retreat Center. “We specialize in weddings, church groups, family reunions, and school team building/field trips.”
“We have four acres of Forest Service land with nine cabins that can hold up to 100 people, seven RV spots with four of them having hook-ups. We have a lodge that can hold 130 people with full size commercial grade kitchen, walk-in fridge and a dry storage room. The kitchen has all the plates, bowls, cups and silverware. It also has pots, pans, baking sheets, serving spoons and serving bowls. Dining hall has table and chairs, sound equipment, stage lighting, and projector.”
There is also an outdoor sanctuary with benches.
Open from June to November, South Hills Retreat Center is in the Sawtooth National Forest 40 miles southeast of Twin Falls. Recreational facilities include a softball field, basketball and volleyball courts and horseshoe pit. On-site amenities include picnic tables and sports equipment. There is a variety of hiking trails.
The cost to rent the facility for weddings is $1,000 per day with a $300 deposit, all other events are $12.50 per person per day/night with $300 deposit. RV spots are an additional $10 per day with hook-ups.
“In 1957 some church folks were encouraged to form plans for a church camp in the South Hills. With the assistance of a forest ranger, they found a spring of fresh water that appeared to be sufficient to support church camps. An agreement was worked out with the Forest Service for a 99-year lease and work began. The cabins and lodges were built with volunteer help. The camp was appropriately named Camp Kum Ba Yah (Come by Here Lord). The camp had been in existence for 57 years when the South Idaho Region Disciples of Christ dissolved, and the camp was gifted to the four DOC churches in eastern Idaho,” Coon said.
“In 2014, South Hills Retreat Center was formed to take on Camp Kum Ba Yah. Our purpose shall be to develop and maintain a camp and conference center to be utilized by a wide range of groups: religious, educational, athletic, and training for the purpose of being away and being renewed in spirit, mind, body and soul.”
“Our focus has always been on religious groups,” Coon said. “We have found that once you take away all the distractions of everyday life and you are placed in the mountains you can start to see what God has created. The church camps have been a huge success over the years. We continue that on to this day. As the summer fills up with church camps and events, we then look at the open dates and fill them with weddings and family reunions. Most of the time you must reserve your spot a year in advance.”
“South Hills Retreat Center is committed to being family oriented and helping people come to the Lord. Our facility manager is a third generation in helping on running the camp, along with most of our directors being second or third generation as well.”
“We have been blessed to have strong support from the Central Rocky Mountain Region Disciples of Christ,” Coon said. “With their support we have been able to upgrade the facility. We also have been blessed with communication to SIRCOMM for emergencies, Magic Valley Paramedics, and St. Luke’s on granting us an AED. We also have security cameras in place.”
