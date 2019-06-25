Q: When I was a child in the early to mid-’70s our family used to visit my aunt and uncle who owned two tiny cabins at Magic. My brother and I used to run around searching for arrowheads, which were easily found just lying on the ground. My question is: were these arrowheads made by the Shoshone Indian tribe? Can you still find arrowheads around the reservoir? It was so much fun thinking of the people who made them and how their lives were so different than ours.
A: “I don’t know anything specifically speaking about the land right around Magic Reservoir,” said archaeologist Kelly Murphey from Castleford. “The greater area was indeed part of the subsistence range of the Shoshone when they were first encountered by white folks. The Magic Reservoir is not far from Camas Prairie, where huge numbers of Shoshone congregated in the summer months to dig roots and socialize. The Shoshone people claim to have always been in the area of southern Idaho.”
“The Shoshone could have used the area from spring to fall and for any variety of subsistence purposes, including seed collection, root procurement, and small and even large game hunting.
“Not all of the items that we typically refer to as arrowheads were actually associated with the bow and arrow. Many classic examples are larger and older than true arrowheads that all tend to be quite small and most of the others are related to the use of a spear thrower known as the atlatl. Items showing a projectile point shape were also used and reused to process game and to get other pressing work done and in that respect one can often note broken points that have been reused for cutting, scraping or drilling.
“Collecting and/or digging for Indian relics on public land is currently prohibited,” Murphey said.
Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office Archaeologist Ashley Long said “Although I cannot address your specific question about who made the artifact, I can say that there are many tribes that include southern Idaho as part of their ancestral lands. These include the Shoshone-Bannock tribes and the Shoshone-Paiute tribes. In fact, these tribes occupied vast regions of land including present-day Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, and even into Canada. Indeed their lives were very different from ours today and included fascinating technologies like the ones you have observed.”
“This is just one reason why we should all respect and protect cultural resources on public lands. Many people may not realize that under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979, it is illegal to excavate, remove, or damage any archaeological resource located on public lands. This is to ensure the protection of these sites, but it is also out of respect for those aforementioned tribes as these sites represent their cultural heritage.
“One of my favorite reminders for members of the public is, ‘Take only photos, leave only footprints.’ It is great to visit and appreciate these sites, but it is also important to leave them as close to their original state as possible.”
