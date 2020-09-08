Curious Mind: Shooting firearms in the county may be a nuisance to neighbors

Q: We’re building a home a mile from the city limits and our neighbors share a property line with us and are constantly every day shooting in their backyard, which is the back of our property too. Is that legal? It’s a little concerning when our kids are out playing.
A: “She needs to call the sheriff,” Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said. “Likely it is legal to shoot guns there, but the timing and exact place where it’s happening needs to be looked at. Even if the ‘shooting’ is legal it might be a nuisance.”
Lt. Daron Brown, special operations division supervisor for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office shared the county ordinance regarding discharging firearms:
“Discharging of Firearms Prohibited:
“It is unlawful for any person to discharge a firearm in the area of Twin Falls County unless such discharge is pursuant to the following:
“A. Any officer of the law from discharging a firearm in the performance of his duty; or
“B. A person from discharging a firearm in the lawful defense of person or persons or property; or
“C. A person discharging a firearm in the course of lawful hunting; or
“D. A landowner and guests of the landowner discharging a firearm, when the discharge will not endanger persons or property; or
“E. A person from discharging a firearm on an approved sport shooting range as defined in section 55-2604, Idaho Code; or
“F. A person discharging a firearm in the course of target shooting on public land if the discharge will not endanger persons or property.”
Twin Falls city Code Enforcement Coordinator Sean Standley said: “Inside the city limits you may not discharge a firearm.” The code for the city of Twin Falls states “Unlawful Discharge Of Guns And Firecrackers: It shall be unlawful for any person to fire or discharge any cannon, gun, fowling piece, pistol or firearm of any description, or fire, explode or set off any firecracker or fireworks of any description, except as provided by ordinance.”
