Curious Mind: Shooting firearms in the county may be a nuisance to neighbors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: We’re building a home a mile from the city limits and our neighbors share a property line with us and are constantly every day shooting in their backyard, which is the back of our property too. Is that legal? It’s a little concerning when our kids are out playing.

A: “She needs to call the sheriff,” Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said. “Likely it is legal to shoot guns there, but the timing and exact place where it’s happening needs to be looked at. Even if the ‘shooting’ is legal it might be a nuisance.”

Lt. Daron Brown, special operations division supervisor for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office shared the county ordinance regarding discharging firearms:

“Discharging of Firearms Prohibited:

“It is unlawful for any person to discharge a firearm in the area of Twin Falls County unless such discharge is pursuant to the following:

“A. Any officer of the law from discharging a firearm in the performance of his duty; or

“B. A person from discharging a firearm in the lawful defense of person or persons or property; or