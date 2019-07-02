Q: There are two weigh stations outside Hollister. When will the new weigh station open and why?
A: “The station you are referring to is a roving site that was set up by Port of Entry last year,” said Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman Jessica Williams. “This site was assembled in order to improve safety in the area, as it allows for north and southbound vehicles to be inspected without having to cross over traffic.”
Idaho’s inspection stations are placed on major highways at or near the Idaho state line. When travelling to Jackpot, Nevada, the site is 1 mile south from the other weigh station, which is currently operating 21 miles south of Twin Falls on U.S. Highway 93, outside of Hollister.
“ITD has multiple roving sites throughout the district, which are sporadically open when staff are scheduled for that particular station,” Williams said. “In essence, roving sites are considered random checkpoints, which means drivers may not always see these stations in operation.”
District Four has two Ports of Entry: the one in Hollister and the Cotteral Port of Entry on Interstate 84, 6 miles south of the interchange with Interstate 86.
“The only project we have concerning a weigh station at the moment is near Declo,” Williams said.
“The Declo Port of Entry is to be built along I-84 at milepost 219, approximately halfway between the Declo interchange and the I-84/I-86 junction. The new facility will replace the aging Cotterell Port of Entry, which shares a location with the rest area at milepost 229.
“Due to the increase of commercial traffic along I-84 over the last couple decades, the co-location of the POE and rest area created many safety issues for both trucks and general traffic both entering and exiting the Cotterell site. The current POE buildings will be demolished to make room for additional truck and large RV parking at the rest area.”
“The new POE, which requires purchase of additional property along I-84, will include new scale house buildings, longer on and off ramps, and adequate room to turn and re-weigh if necessary,” said Williams. “Modern technologies for weigh-in-motion and automated vehicle identification will also be added to the new facility to help distinguish between commercial vehicles that can remain on the road and those that need to cross the scales.”
“Construction of the new POE, which will service both directions of I-84, is scheduled in 2021,” Williams said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.