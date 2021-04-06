Curious Mind: Search yields overturned buses in Burley and Jerome

Q: When I was a small boy in the early 1940s I remember my dad taking me to see a Greyhound bus laying on its side on the sharp corner of Idaho Highway 30 north of the Black Bear corner. I never heard if anyone was hurt and wondered if anyone knew more about it.

A: “I did a search of the local newspapers from 1937-52, and found two instances of an accident where a bus was overturned,” Reference and Adult Services Library Jennifer Hills at the Twin Falls Public Library said. “Once in 1940 when a school bus overturned outside of Burley and once in 1947 when a Greyhound bus overturned in the wind near Jerome. I used as many keywords as I could think of but came up empty for an overturned bus on Highway 30 near Buhl.”

According to the Idaho Evening Times on Nov. 26, 1940, a school bus overturned when “A low hanging fog and mist, which turned to ice as it settled on highways and streets, today had spread death, injury and destruction over the Magic Valley and had caused state policemen and officers in various sections to urge that motorists stay off the highways ‘unless the trips are absolutely necessary.’”