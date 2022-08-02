Curious Mind: Scattered graves

Q: How many graves are on BLM land in the Magic Valley, and where are they?

A: “While there are a few well-known marked Euro-American graves located on public land managed by the BLM, the number of marked or unmarked burials is unknown,” Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Heather Tiel-Nelson said. “There are a number of websites available to locate cemeteries on public land, one of them being Findagrave.com where those interested can conduct a search to identify cemeteries in the area. It is important to note for your readers that some burial information is sensitive and guided by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Additional guidance regarding burials in Idaho may be found in Idaho Statutes, Title 54, Chapter 11, Section 54-1102.”

“In the early days of the area people were usually buried near where they died, often from one to a dozen to a plot. Many of these graves are lost because no one bothered to write down and save the locations,” wrote James L. Holloway, one author of “Scattered Graves.”

“At any rate, we are off and running with a total of 17 burial plots located at present, May 22, 1996,” Holloway wrote. “There are far more graves scattered around than I ever thought there would be, as there were few people in the area before 1875-1900.

“It was however a rough and dangerous period to live through and many died violent deaths.”

William Kestler and John Meyers also authored Scattered Graves. By the time the book was published in 1998, there were 36 burial plots with more possible graves, which range from BLM ground to private property mainly in Twin Falls County. Graves extend into Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, and Owyhee counties, and just across the Idaho-Nevada border near Jackpot and Contact, Nevada.

“When a person died they had to be buried quick if it was during the hot summer time, as bodies began to decompose quickly,” Holloway wrote. “There was no such thing as a mortuary until after 1905 at the earliest in the county. People just took care of their own dead.”