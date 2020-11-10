Curious Mind:Salmon Dam has a spill plan

Q: Is it true Salmon Dam won't fill?
A: “The short answer is that no, it won't fill totally to the tip top,” said Jeanette Fuller, foreperson at Salmon River Canal Company. “We have a spill plan with the state that triggers certain spill levels at certain dam heights.”
“The Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, more commonly known as the Salmon Dam, is 223.5-foot-high gravity arch dam. The total capacity of the reservoir is 230,650 acre feet. Of this, 48,000 acre feet is considered dead storage and not usable for irrigation, nor is it included in the reservoir storage amounts. There is a U.S. Geological Survey gauge at the dam that considers the top of the dead storage space as 0. Maximum authorized storage according to the Dam and Reservoir Certificate of Approval issued by the Idaho Department of Water Resources is a gauge height of 80 feet, which is 182,650-acre feet of active storage. The top of the dam is listed as a gauge height of 86.26 feet or 204,520 acre feet,” Fuller said.
“To continue to receive the necessary certificate of approval, storage cannot exceed 80 feet. Thus, the Salmon Dam would never be allowed to fill to the top level at 86.26 feet. The 80-foot storage level is determined by the IDWR and is based on Salmon River Canal Company Ltd existing and valid water rights. The Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Operating Guide was developed in 1993 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and provides operational guidance on when excess flows should be released to avoid a storage level over 80 feet. The guidance is based on the reservoir storage gauge height, stream flow forecasts and actual stream inflows. Three decision levels based on these factors are provided to help determine prudent flow releases.”
Salmon Dam is about 37 miles from Twin Falls, west of Rogerson.
“The last excess flow release was in the spring of 2017,” Fuller said.
