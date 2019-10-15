Q: Several local businesses have a list in public view of local patrons whose checks bounced. Isn’t that illegal?
A: “As long as the information posted is truthful, it is not illegal,” said Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart. “If the information is fraudulent, there may be civil remedies.”
According to Idaho Code, checks dishonored by nonacceptance or nonpayment are issued a $20 collection cost if not paid within 15 days. All amounts are considered a misdemeanor in the state of Idaho and the civil penalty is $100 or triple the amount of the check, whichever is greater, not to exceed $500.
Having a list of violators is permissible because it allows customers the chance to identify and contact the debtor if they know them. In addition, the business may blacklist a customer or require that they use an alternative means of payment, according to FreeAdvice Legal.
You have free articles remaining.
However, a business owner cannot advertise the account number or any other personal information outside of their store because it would constitute a breach of individual privacy.
Some states impose a jail sentence while others consider writing bad checks a felony.
“There is nothing criminal about displaying a list of customers who have bounced checks,” Twin Falls City spokesman Joshua Palmer said. “But if a business is publicly displaying the check itself with the customer’s bank account information and routing numbers, that would be an issue. But a list of names is not criminal, and the only recourse would be to file a civil complaint through Twin Falls County Court.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.