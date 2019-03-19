Q: Who named it Magic Reservoir and why is it so named?
A: “Honestly, not sure. The canyon that the water from the reservoir flows into is called Black Magic Canyon so when the dam was put in they named the reservoir Magic,” said West Magic Resort manager Stacy McLaughlin.
The Black Magic Canyon of the Big Wood River is a small, unusual canyon north of Shoshone along Idaho 75. It was carved by the Big Wood River over the last 10,000 years. The river eroded through 800,000-year-old basalt bedrock leaving swirling black lava rock sculptures.
Because of irrigation use from March to September, the narrow canyon is best explored in the late summer or early fall. Test flows may be released as early as February.
Hikers, however, must contact the canal company before leaving for the trailhead because water can be released at any time throughout the year, leaving hikers at risk for a fatal flash flood.
The canyon is also a popular spot for rattlesnakes.
“I pinged both our Shoshone Outdoor Recreation Planner Dave Freiberg and our Archaeologist Katie Asselin to see if they had the backstory to the naming of Magic Reservoir, unfortunately neither of them did,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. “Maybe its proximity to the Magic Valley led to its naming?”
The Magic Valley region was named for the early settlers who “magically” transformed the desert into productive farmland by irrigating fields with water from the nearby Snake River through a series of irrigation canal systems between 1900 and 1910.
“The Richfield Recorder tells us that the big Magic dam is now in the hands of the concrete and rock men and will soon be finished ready to receive the winter’s snow and rainfall within the great reservoir,” reported the North Side News on Oct. 27, 1910. “It is said the reservoir will hold sufficient water to irrigate the whole 160,000 acres controlled by the Idaho Irrigation company.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.