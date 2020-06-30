Curious Mind: Removing offending trees from the neighbors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Can a Russian olive be removed from adjacent property if it’s growing on yours?

A: “Under the common law, which Idaho has adopted, landowners are limited to removing the ‘penetrations on their own land.’ Lemon v. Curington, 78 Idaho 522, 524 (1957),” said Grant Loebs, the county’s prosecuting attorney.

“That means that a landowner can cut off the boughs or roots growing on his or her own property,” he said.

However, Loebs cautioned “Going onto the neighbor’s land to cut down a tree may constitute civil trespass (Idaho Code 6-202), misdemeanor trespass (Idaho Code 18-7008), or misdemeanor injury of a shade tree or ornamental plant (Idaho Code 18-7021).”

“If a tree is on the border of the two properties and is damaging one landowner’s property (such as roots growing into the foundation), that landowner can sue for nuisance. If the judge agrees the tree is a nuisance, the court can order the tree to be cut down. Lemon v. Curington, 78 Idaho 522, 525 (1957),” said Loebs.