Curious Mind: Remnants of Madalena homestead still stand

In between mining jobs, the two men improved the homestead by constructing a shelter, working the land, and planting an orchard and a vineyard, irrigated with water from a nearly mile-long ditch they dug. Madalena even made his own wine from the grapes he harvested on his homestead.

In the mid-1890s, Joe’s father returned to Switzerland where he died a short time later. Madalena, however, remained on the homestead, made a formal claim for the property in 1890, became an American citizen in 1892, married Maria Martinoli in 1901, and had a family of three sons and a daughter. In 1909, just eight years into their marriage, Maria died. Madalena married again in 1913 to Maria’s sister, Giovanna.

Undoubtedly, the homestead was a busy place to maintain, but Madalena seemed to have mining in his blood and continued placer mining throughout much of his life. Between mining and farming, he worked part-time in the late 1890s as a road supervisor, monitoring roads from the Clear Lakes area to Shoshone. He also invested in the Clear Lake Bridge construction project which was completed in 1912. (Note: That crossing was later replaced, but the original footings are easily seen just east of the bridge that is in use today.)