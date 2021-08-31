Curious Mind: Remnants of Madalena homestead still stand

Q: What are the old buildings on the bottom of Clear Lakes grade? My grandmother said it used to be a mining camp. Is that true?
A: “I suspect the reader is referring to the old buildings situated just north of the Snake River crossing at the Clear Lakes Bridge (Ken Curtis Bridge),” said Shauna Robinson, Preservation Idaho Board Member. “The deteriorating log buildings that seem lost in the thick growth of vegetation, tree stumps and Russian olive trees are remnants of the Madalena homestead that dates to 1887. James Barker’s book, Buhl, Idaho: A Century of Stories, is a great source of information about this homestead and the Swiss immigrant who made it his home for 65 years. What follows is a summary of Mr. Barker’s research on Aquilino Joseph ‘Joe’ Madalena.”
Madalena was a Swiss-Italian who came to the United States in 1874, joining his father Antonio in California. The pair ventured to Eureka, Nev., and became involved in mining operations making charcoal for the smelters, a job they held for five years. In 1880, Gridley Island near Hagerman, became their domain until 1887 when the two moved upstream east of Clear Lakes, homesteading next to the rocky, basalt slope of the canyon just north of the Snake River. To support themselves as they labored to develop the homestead, the two Italian-speaking men worked placer claims for gold along the Snake River, in addition to occasional employment in the hard rock mines in the Wood River Valley.
In between mining jobs, the two men improved the homestead by constructing a shelter, working the land, and planting an orchard and a vineyard, irrigated with water from a nearly mile-long ditch they dug. Madalena even made his own wine from the grapes he harvested on his homestead.
In the mid-1890s, Joe’s father returned to Switzerland where he died a short time later. Madalena, however, remained on the homestead, made a formal claim for the property in 1890, became an American citizen in 1892, married Maria Martinoli in 1901, and had a family of three sons and a daughter. In 1909, just eight years into their marriage, Maria died. Madalena married again in 1913 to Maria’s sister, Giovanna.
Undoubtedly, the homestead was a busy place to maintain, but Madalena seemed to have mining in his blood and continued placer mining throughout much of his life. Between mining and farming, he worked part-time in the late 1890s as a road supervisor, monitoring roads from the Clear Lakes area to Shoshone. He also invested in the Clear Lake Bridge construction project which was completed in 1912. (Note: That crossing was later replaced, but the original footings are easily seen just east of the bridge that is in use today.)
After a long life of travel, adventure and hard work, Madalena died at the age of 99 in 1952, a man rich in experiences. As Barker writes in his book about this early settler in the Snake River Canyon, “His life span had stretched from sailing ships and candlelight to jet planes and the generation of atomic power. One thing you could always say about Joe was that he was quite a character and very independent.”
“Joe certainly had a full life, adding much to the heritage of the Snake River Canyon in the Clear Lakes area,” said Robinson.
