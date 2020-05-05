Curious Mind: Reins made with a twist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: I’ve heard one there is someone locally who makes reins with women’s hair.

A: “Yes, human hair is used to make mecates,” said Bob Ramsey, a Filer native. A mecate is a rein made of a single piece of rope, usually twisted horse hair or nylon. It is used on hackamores and snaffles.

Ramsey said his cousin Jim Hanks of Caldwell makes mecates.

Horsehair can be collected from either the mane or the tail. Different types of hair will produce a different texture and weight. Horsehair is more coarse and heavier while human hair is soft and lightweight.

Ramsey said the mecates will break if a horse is tied up and pulls back.

The mecates are twisted. Strands of hair, four and a half to six inches or longer in length, are sorted and arranged by color and twisted with a twisting machine, which is cranked by hand. Hanks said it takes “between three or four pounds” of hair to make a 22-foot mecate, and “around 16 or 18 hours” to make.

Ramsey said he can twist baling twine to make a rope. There are different diameters- six or four strands.

“I helped build a mecate, but it was a long time ago,” said Ramsey.