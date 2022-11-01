Curious Mind: Regulations for RVs, and mobile, manufactured homes.

Q: I heard RV parks in the Magic Valley don't take anything older than 2005. Why? Are there any mobile home rules?

A: “There is no law within the city of Twin Falls requiring RV parks to limit their customers to anything newer than 2005,” said Jonathan Spendlove, Planning and Zoning director for the city of Twin Falls.

“To answer the mobile home question, we need to go through the definitions of RV, mobile home, and manufactured home," Spendlove said. "The following sections will go through those definitions found in Idaho Statute (this is not city code) and from the Idaho Division of Building Safety (again not city building department).”

According to Title 49 Motor Vehicles, the definition of a recreational vehicle means a "motor home, travel trailer, fifth-wheel trailer, park model recreational vehicle, truck camper or folding camping trailer, with or without motive power, designed for recreational or emergency occupancy. It does not include pick-up hoods, shells, or canopies designed, created or modified for occupational usage. School buses or van type vehicles which are converted to recreational use, are defined as recreational vehicles.”

Idaho Statute states a mobile home is a structure built prior to June 15, 1976. A manufactured home is a structure constructed after June 15, 1976, built according to the Federal Manufactured Housing and Safety Standards Act (HUD Code). A manufactured home is for residential use only. A modular building is any building, other than a manufactured or mobile home, which is of closed construction and is either entirely or substantially prefabricated or assembled at a place other than the building site. Modular buildings are built for residential or commercial use and the construction is regulated by the codes adopted by the state.

“In general, the Idaho Statutes do not allow mobile homes to be relocated unless they are rehabilitated to meet the current manufactured home regulations,” Spendlove said.

“Perhaps some of the misconceptions/misinformation centers around this misunderstanding of ‘Recreational Vehicles’ versus ‘Mobile Homes’ versus ‘Manufactured Homes.’ The state laws surrounding the construction and operation of these are all different and it is important to make those distinctions when individuals are inquiring about the various regulations of each group.”

“It is possible that private property owners of the RV parks are limiting their own RV customers to only those vehicles newer than 2005," Spendlove said. "But the city of Twin Falls would not be involved in that regulation or that specific enforcement.”

Oregon Trail Campground said the only age restriction is on the monthly rate due to insurance purposes, so it must be a 2007 or newer.

Anderson Camp said they’ve had rough trailers and then they’ll get behind two months. Suddenly, they’re gone and their trailer’s still here. We’ve disposed of a trailer.

Twin Falls 93 RV Park said they like RVs to not be older than 10 years. If they are, photos must be submitted for approval by the manager. That’s across the board for a lot of RV parks.

