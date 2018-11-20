Q: Does Best Buy still recycle old computers? Where do you take old equipment to get rid of it safely?
A: “At Computer Connection, we scrub the hard drives and then take the computers to Pacific Steel & Recycling,” said Suzie Hawkins with Computer Connection. “If the computers are usable in any way, after scrubbing the drives we will try to find a ‘home’ for them.”
Best Buy is the nation’s largest retail recycler of used electronics and appliances disposing of more than 1 billion pounds of electronics and appliances.
Best Buy charges $35 for monitors and televisions. They recycle TV and video, computers and tablets, cell phones and radios, appliances, ink and toner, audio, music and movies, video games and gadgets, cameras and camcorders, car audio, video and GPS. Even home items such as vacuums, curling irons, fans, hair dryers and straighteners, monitoring systems, pedometers and heart monitors. Weather stations also can be recycled.
A local Geek Squad agent said the hard drive gets destroyed before it even leaves the store. Best Buy’s website has instructions on how to wipe a PC hard drive. In addition, they have appliance and TV pick up.
Best Buy ships products to a contracted recycling partner for repair, repurpose or recycle. According to their website, the recyclers recover ozone-depleting chemicals and other waste streams from discarded refrigerators and freezers. PCBs, mercury, used oil, refrigerants and insulating foam are properly dealt with through the best environmental practices available.
They also recycle plastic bags, wires, cords and cables, and rechargeable batteries inside the foyer.
There is a limit of three items per household per day. Recycling is intended for residents only. Products from businesses and organizations or items that present a health or safety hazard are not accepted.
United Metals Recycling in Twin Falls, however, offers proper electronics recycling and data destruction services to government entities, businesses, and individuals. They offer on-site mobile hard drive shredding and complete dismantling of computers and peripherals to secure all data before the item is recycled.
United Metals Recycling will separate and pay you for electronics depending on what you have. Some electronics are considered tin, which is $50 a ton. Others are considered electronic breakage such as cell phones and computer monitors, and it could be anywhere from 5 to 10 cents a pound.
By using Office Depot’s Tech Recycling Service, you can help turn tech trash into useful raw materials such as glass, plastic, copper, and aluminum.
Office Depot also provides free recycling for cell phones, rechargeable batteries, and ink and toner cartridges.
E-Commerce Support said the Tech Recycling Service costs ranges between $5 to $15 per box depending on size and weight. This includes shipping, handling and recycling.
There is a long list of unacceptable items, including cracked monitors, electronics covered in leaking liquids, refrigerators or other items containing freon, items containing radioactive materials, or contaminated with chemicals and liquids. Contact the store or recycling center to confirm accepted items and price before coming in.
Customers can also call 1-800-RECYCLING or visit www.1800recycling.com to find alternate locations to recycle unacceptable products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.