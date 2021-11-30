Curious Mind: Reconstruction project was safety driven

Q: At the corner of 1400 East and 3700 North between Castleford and Buhl, recent road construction changed the configuration of the road. What was the purpose of removing the curve and putting in a turning lane? Is it to improve safety?

A: “The reconstruction project of 3700 North at 1400 East was a safety driven project,” said John Zamora, director of the Buhl Highway District. “Due to many years of accidents, numerous close calls and public comment, the Buhl Highway District went forward with the project. The Buhl Highway District is grateful to adjacent property owners for the granting of permanent easements to make the project possible.”

“The project was a full reconstruction of the 3700 North – 1400 East intersection and all four approaching roadways. The project removed the free running northbound and westbound curve, eliminating the potential for a head-on collision from a non-yielding vehicle,” Zamora said.

“The project began in 2020 with the adjacent property owners being approached about the potential of the Buhl Highway District obtaining a permanent easement for the project. The additional property would be necessary for the utilities set back and road widening. The property owners agreed to the easement conditions and granted the additional property to the district.”

“The next task at hand would be to involve the utilities (Idaho Power, Lumina, canal company),” Zamora said. “The relocate request for utilities was granted.”

“In March 2021 the canal company and property owner agreed to relocate water delivery through a new pipeline, this eliminated the open ditch along 3700 North and 1400 East.”

“In May the property owner of the pine trees west of the intersection agreed to their removal for the relocation of Idaho Power Co. power lines and poles to be possible. Idaho Power Co. promptly relocated the power lines and poles opening the way for reconstruction of the intersection.”

“Buhl Highway District’s schedule would not allow the project to move forward until August,” said Zamora.

“On Aug. 23 the reconstruction began with road closures in all four directions a mile from 3700 North and 1400 East.”

“The pulverizing of the existing roadway was first, then the addition of width to the south side of 3700 North along with elevation changes and curve construction,” said Zamora. “The road base was then treated with cement to stabilize it for today’s trucking needs then liquid asphalt was applied to let the base cure.”

“At this point the road was ready for the paving contractor to pave. Initially Sept. 20 was the paving date. Due to scheduling delays and COVID-19 sickness through the paving crew the paving was rescheduled for Oct. 4. Paving was finished on Oct. 6, shouldering, striping, and signage was installed on Oct. 7 and the project was opened to traffic at the end of the day.”

“The project created a non-stopping left turn lane for eastbound traffic to continue north to Buhl and a one-way yielding curve for southbound traffic traveling westbound on 3700 North. The three-way stop intersection is retained as before,” said Zamora.

