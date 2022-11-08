 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CURIOUS MIND

Curious Mind: Reader board is managed by employees

Franklin Building Supply

Franklin Building Supply’s reader board is updated monthly by local store managers and employees.

Q: Who writes Franklin Building Supply’s quotes on their reader board? It’s punny.

A: “We certainly hope to share some good humor, timely thanks or thoughtful prompts with everyone passing by,” CEO Levi Smith, said. “The reader boards across all our locations are updated by local store managers, who work with their teams and other employees to generate ideas so everyone gets a chance to be creative and contribute. We’re proud to be locally owned and operated as a 100 percent employee-owned company. The reader boards are just one of many ways we get an opportunity to engage with the local community we serve and appreciate.”

Franklin Building Supply acquired Volvo, Inc. in 1999, adding yards in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, and Gooding. Later a yard was added in Bellevue. In 1976 Dick Lierz and Bud Fisher incorporated Franklin Building Supply Co. and began operations in Boise. They have a 46-year history with over 650 employees in 17 locations throughout southwestern and southern Idaho and a location in Elko, Nevada.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

