Curious Mind: Railroad construction camps were named using Native American words

Q: I found a town on the map called Owinza near Dietrich. I can’t find any info online. I understand it is a Lakota word. Can you find any information on this locale? Or how it got its name?

A: “Located 10 miles east of Dietrich, Owinza had its beginnings as a construction camp for the workers laying the track between American Falls and Shoshone from 1882 to 1883,” Preservation Idaho Board Member Shauna Robinson said. “This ‘community’ of workers came to serve as a railroad siding, and it even had a post office from 1916 to 1924.”

“Officials from the railroad company named the numerous construction camps along the route with Indian words like ‘Owinza,’ which means, ‘to make a bed of” or ‘to use as a bed’ (‘Idaho Place Names: A Geographical Dictionary’ by Lalia Boone),” Robinson said.

“In Betty M. Bever’s book, ‘Idaho and the Magic Circle: How They Came to Be,’ Napati, Wapi, Kimama, and Wacanza were other construction camps along this stretch of tracks that were identified with Indian terms.”

“I haven’t been to this area, but from what I understand there isn’t too much to see other than desert.”

“I noticed on the map when I was locating Owinza, there are a couple of geographic features that share the name — Owinza Butte and Owinza Butte Lake, both south of the former railroad construction camp, Owinza,” said Robinson.

