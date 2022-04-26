Curious Mind: Protecting poultry

Q: Since Avian Influenza has been confirmed in Gooding County, if a dog was chewing on an infected bird, can it infect the dog? How do I protect my chickens?

A: “Avian Influenza is not known to infect domestic pets such as cats and dogs,” said Scott Leibsle, State Veterinarian/Administrator for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. “However, a concern could arise from any pet that comes in contact with an infected bird and then could potentially spread the virus to any domestic birds that reside at their home premises. A good example of that would be a hunting dog that retrieves an infected goose or duck. It’s possible that the wild birds would exhibit no symptoms of illness but are still carriers of the virus. Those virus particles could catch a ride home on the dog that retrieved the bird. If the dog, then comes in contact with domestic poultry at home, that could definitely be a source of infection for those birds.”

With fair season approaching, ISDA’s Exhibition Guidance states influenza is a respiratory and gastrointestinal virus, meaning it can affect birds’ breathing and digestion pathways. Influenza viruses can be destroyed with soap.

“It is highly contagious and often fatal to chickens,” reported an ISDA news release.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) strain is not usually contagious to humans, but people that interact with birds need to take the most caution. Symptoms may include conjunctivitis, fever, lethargy, aches, coughing or diarrhea.

Wild waterfowl such as geese and ducks are known carriers of some types of influenza viruses that can be harmful for other birds, reported ISDA. A news release reported “HPAI is transmitted between birds through close contact (mucous), fecal matter, and sometimes as an aerosol. It is often carried on objects such as tools, vehicles, clothes, and boots, which can transfer the virus from one location to another.”

It continued “Signs of HPAI in domestic poultry frequently include decreased appetite and activity, respiratory difficulty, dark combs and wattles, and unexplained mortality.”

Idaho is in the Pacific flyway. Wild birds have been found to be carrying different strains of influenza virus, including Low Pathogenic and High Pathogenic Avian Influenza strains, reported ISDA’s flu informational.

ISDA recommends washing your hands before and after interacting with any birds and continue to cook poultry products per USDA guidelines. It is not a foodborne illness. Report wild bird deaths and illness to Idaho Fish and Game, and report sick chickens and domestic ducks to your veterinarian and the state veterinarian.

“Keep your birds contained and under cover if possible. Good biosecurity (wash hands/boots before and after leaving coop). Keep wild waterfowl from interacting with your domestic birds,” said Leibsle.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0