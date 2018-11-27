Try 3 months for $3

Q: Where do you dispose of batteries? Batteries cannot be taken to the dump or thrown in the trash.

A: “As it turns out, Southern Idaho Solid Waste will accept batteries for recycling at any of their transfer stations for free, that includes car batteries,” said Ben Jarvis with the Department of Environmental Quality.

“Southern Idaho Solid Waste offers recycling programs for auto, alkaline and rechargeable batteries at each of our 15 sites, which are located throughout seven south-central Idaho counties,” Southern Idaho Sold Waste CEO Josh Bartlome said. “We offer these programs to all customers free of charge. We ask that customers separate batteries between alkaline and rechargeable and place them in a Ziploc bag. Auto batteries can be delivered as is. When you arrive at one of our sites, ask an employee where to place your old batteries to be recycled.”

Last year, SISW recycled more than 650 car batteries and more than 10,000 pounds of household batteries, Bartlome said. No regulatory requirements mandate that SISW recycle batteries, but the SISW Board of Directors and its staff believe that recycling household batteries is much better than disposing of them in a landfill.

“We collect the batteries separate if customers want to recycle their batteries,” he said. “We then package them and send them to be recycled at a permitted recycling facility.”

Commercial customers with larger quantities are referred to biggreenbox.com.

“Our Milner Butte Landfill is a state of the art landfill that meets or exceeds all EPA Subtitle D requirements,” Bartlome said. “SISW prefers to recycle batteries so they don’t decompose in the landfill. Once batteries decompose, heavy metals could commingle with the waste. By recycling household batteries we reduce that risk.”

For more information about where you can recycle and/or divert different types of material away from the landfill visit sisw.org.

Have a question? Just ask and we'll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with "Curious Mind" in the subject line.

