Curious Mind: Private property prepping for home building

Q: There seems to be an ongoing construction project at the east end of the Clear Lake Country Club, just before you enter the bridge on the Gooding side. When I say ongoing I mean months and months. What and who is doing it?

A: “My wife Lesli and I purchased the property at the east end of Clear Lake golf course several months back,” said Dave Snelson. “We would like to eventually build a home on the property, but we are in no hurry to do so. We are not willing to jump into the pool that is the crazy building market/supply chain issues, at this time.”

“All of the equipment on the site is ours and I have just been cleaning up the property so far. It’s a kind of therapy for me,” said Snelson.

“We get a lot of curious folks asking what we’re doing with this property. I jokingly tell some we are starting a wrecking yard or a gun range, just to see the look on their faces.”

“We will continue to work on cleaning up the property, and someday if the stars align correctly, we hope to build a home there,” said Snelson.

“The property was covered in weeds, Russian olive and Siberian elm trees, which I uprooted, stacked and burned. A lot of the wood from the trees went to good use as firewood for various folks who were happy to get it.”

“We will do some leveling on certain parts of the property for a building site,” said Snelson.

