Curious Mind: ‘Preserving our past for our future’

Q: Has the original 1908 Wendell Hardware Company sign been preserved and where can it be found?

A: “Don Bunn of Wendell recently donated the original sign from the Wendell Hardware Store to the Gooding County Historical Museum in Gooding where it was restored by Tad Fisher of Buhl, formerly of Wendell,” said Ilene Rounsfell, president of the Gooding County Historical Society. “Funds for the expense of restoring the sign came from an anonymous donor. Mr. Fisher and crew [Jeremiah Mulgrew and Mark Ostler] hung the sign at the museum in Gooding on Feb. 2, 2021, for all to see, thereby preserving another piece of Wendell history.”

“The Wendell Hardware Store was established by Smith Brothers and Frank Miller on Aug. 1, 1908,” Rounsfell said. “George P. Smith, one of the members of the firm was formerly in the banking business at Edison, Nebraska, with Mr. Miller. W. T. [William Thomas] Smith is president of the First State Bank.”

The Shoshone Journal reported on Aug. 21, 1908, “Smith Bros., the proprietors of the new hardware store at Wendell purchased their stock from the Wyeth Hardware Co. of St. Joseph, Mo. while in Jerome last week.”