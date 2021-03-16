Curious Mind: ‘Preserving our past for our future’

Q: Has the original 1908 Wendell Hardware Company sign been preserved and where can it be found?
A: “Don Bunn of Wendell recently donated the original sign from the Wendell Hardware Store to the Gooding County Historical Museum in Gooding where it was restored by Tad Fisher of Buhl, formerly of Wendell,” said Ilene Rounsfell, president of the Gooding County Historical Society. “Funds for the expense of restoring the sign came from an anonymous donor. Mr. Fisher and crew [Jeremiah Mulgrew and Mark Ostler] hung the sign at the museum in Gooding on Feb. 2, 2021, for all to see, thereby preserving another piece of Wendell history.”
“The Wendell Hardware Store was established by Smith Brothers and Frank Miller on Aug. 1, 1908,” Rounsfell said. “George P. Smith, one of the members of the firm was formerly in the banking business at Edison, Nebraska, with Mr. Miller. W. T. [William Thomas] Smith is president of the First State Bank.”
The Shoshone Journal reported on Aug. 21, 1908, “Smith Bros., the proprietors of the new hardware store at Wendell purchased their stock from the Wyeth Hardware Co. of St. Joseph, Mo. while in Jerome last week.”
“The first child born in Wendell arrived March 29 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Miller. The youngster has been christened Wendell Blair. Major Fred R. Reed on behalf of the Wendell townsite company, presented Mr. and Mrs. Blair their choice of town lots,” reported the Mountain Home Maverick on April 8, 1909.
“Prior to June 3, 1909, [before Wendell becoming a village] sealed bids were received by the cashier of the First State Bank of Wendell, for the construction of a two-story brick building for the First State Bank and a one-story brick building for the Wendell Hardware Company, LTD, at the corner of Idaho and Main Street, according to plans of the Wendell Architectural and Construction Company architects,” Rounsfell said.
“The Wendell Hardware Store operated from 1909 until it closed in 1956. In 1964 it became a laundry named Day and Nite Laundry, later to become Hub City Laundromat. When Don Bunn opened the Don Bunn Insurance Agency at that site and the Hub City Laundromat sign was removed, the original Wendell Hardware sign, 10 feet by 3 feet, was discovered underneath. The sign was then kept at Mr. Bunn’s business and later at his home.”
