Q: Who is responsible for the old Twin Falls clinic building on Shoshone St. and what is the fate of the building? After firefighters had to respond there last year due to squatters setting fires in the basement, it doesn’t feel safe to live nearby.

A: “Previously the property owners did not have the building fenced and secured so transients often entered the building,” said Josh Palmer, Public Information Director for the city of Twin Falls.

“Our Building Safety Department warned the owner about the hazard, and it wasn’t long afterward that a fire was set in the building – suspected to be transients building a fire to keep warm in the winter. Our fire department responded, and put themselves at considerable risk, to search the dark smoke filled, maze-like basement for any transients that may have succumbed to smoke. Fortunately, firefighters removed everyone, and nobody was severely injured. After that, the property owners put up a fence and secured the doors, and we saw fewer calls for service in that area. Even before that, we didn’t receive a lot of calls for service, or see a lot of activity in that area compared to higher traffic areas like the Blue Lakes corridor.”

The fire took place on November 11, 2021, at 660 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.

There is speculation that Summit Capital owns it now but could not be verified. According to the permits they filed, they planned to convert it to residential units.

The transfer of ownership is still under Twin Falls County and has been since September 1, 2013. There is a 2023 split pending, according to the Twin Falls County Assessor’s Office.