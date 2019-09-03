Q: How much parking was lost at the Twin Falls County Fair because of the new building for the Filer Rural Fire District?
A: Fair Manager John Pitz said the rural fire district has 2.5 acres. They could park 100 cars per acre so about 200 to 250 parking spots were in that area, but the fair didn’t usually use that area because it was an odd shape.
The fair had overflow parking in the alfalfa field east of the fairgrounds for a couple of years but it is better organized this year. While there is 13 acres for parking, only about nine acres is used for fair parking because it’s adjacent to trailer parking.
It can accommodate an additional 800 to 900 vehicles, Pitz said.
The Filer Rural Fire District, located off of U.S. Highway 30 southwest of the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds next to U.S. Bank, recently began constructing a building.
Twin Falls County bought the property from three different owners five to seven years ago, Fire Chief Bud Compher said. The rural fire district has been working on the bid for 15 or 16 years.
Diamond Towing originally towed illegally parked cars during the fair to the empty field where the fire district is now. The overflow of trucks and trailers also parked there.
Vehicles that are towed are usually parked in handicapped parking. An additional 20 to 25 cars were towed from livestock or RV parking this year.
Compher said the building is currently just the shell, concrete, and conduit.
They’re working on the inside now. The fence will go up next fall before the fair.
