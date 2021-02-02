Curious Mind: Overflow parking will be developed

Q: There is a large empty parking lot behind Costco off Fillmore Street. Who owns it and why is it not being used? It’s even barricaded.

A: “The lot that is behind Costco is owned by a local businessman here in Twin Falls,” said Rob Bunn at Twin Falls Subaru. “I do believe that he is going to develop the property next year.”

“We are renting it for a few months while we wait for our new building to be built. Our current lot won’t hold all of our inventory and our new building can’t be built fast enough,” Bunn said.

According to the Twin Falls County Assessor, the owner is Concept Investors LLC.

The original owners of the lot at 1851 Fillmore St. made some type of agreement with Dell Computer when it owned the current Everise (formerly C3) building.

“The parking lot was built for Dell and C3 call centers for overflow parking during the day hours and used for that purpose for 10 years. Current scheduling makes it no longer needed,” Concept Partners’ Gerald Martens said.

“A shuttle was provided for employees. I am certain some chose to walk rather than wait,” Martens said. It took about 7 minutes to walk 0.3 miles from the parking lot to C3.

The parking lot “will be developed as a town home subdivision to complement the adjacent Breckenridge Subdivision,” Martens said. “The proposed subdivision is in early design waiting for city reviews and approvals. It totals nearly 4 acres. The density will be low and will provide a lot of landscaping and a large landscape buffer between the town homes and Fillmore (Street). Construction could begin in late 2021.”

