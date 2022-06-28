Curious Mind: Original Castleford grade school is a private residence

Q: Are there any photos of Castleford in the library’s collection?

A: “The only one we have is of the elementary school,” said Jennifer Hills, Adult Services Department head at the Twin Falls Public Library. “Our information says this was taken in the 1930s (unknown photographer). The building does still exist in Castleford, though it is now a private residence, I believe.”

“Early History of Castleford, Idaho” compiled by the Castleford Community Men’s Club reported, “A grade school was built on the present school site, and in the fall of 1914 two classrooms were used.”

Mareda and Cecil Wright’s “The Knowledge Box: Country Schoolhouses to Current Schools of Twin Falls County, Idaho” reported the grade school was built in 1914. “On August 14, 1914, the Twin Falls Times reported, Castleford had begun construction of a $5,000 building.”

“High school had its beginning in an upstairs room of the grade school building in 1921,” reported “Early History of Castleford, Idaho.”

The Wrights wrote, “The Castleford 1914 grade school was moved one block north and a little east of the original site, and made into a home.”It is now located on Jonathan Avenue.

The current school was built in 1952 with a gym built in 1961.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0