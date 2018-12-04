Q: Walmart has online ordering that allows you to pick up. Are any other grocery stores going to do this?
A: Swensen’s Markets offers Food2U, curbside pickup or delivery.
“We offer it because we would like to grow the business,” said Ben Swensen, co-owner of Swensen’s Markets.
He said cities like Boise has the demand but questioned whether the demand was really there yet for Twin Falls. “They may be having more success with that type of methodology online” and bigger markets are going quite heavy on the pickup service.
“From our standpoint I think it’s just a matter of time before that business grows. And as it grows there will be more competition.”
“It’s a very small percentage right now, less than 5 percent,” Swensen said.
“We’ve been doing it a couple of years. We started doing call in orders probably 10 or 12 years ago for shut-ins and someone delivered it to them.”
Is it profitable? “That’s a tricky question. Because if someone doesn’t come in and do their own shopping you’re paying someone to do that, right? So you’re really happy to get the sales but you really have to try to be as efficient as possible and we charge a $6 delivery fee. The question is, is that $6 covering expenses? It probably doesn’t quite cover that but we also like having the sales too. Overall it’s probably profitable but it’s less profitable than selling groceries out of the store.”
“Our system is pretty awesome.” Customers can download an app. “It saves your order history so they can go in and repeat orders. It’s really a good system so the technology aspect of it is really cool,” said Swensen.
Try Food2U for free with promotion codes FRESHPICKUP or FRESHDELIVERY at checkout said Swensen.
The Food2U service costs $3 for a pickup order, or $6 for delivery to within seven miles of the store. For orders further out than seven miles, the fee increases.
The service is available Monday through Saturday, with pickup times between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Delivery times occur either between noon to 2 p.m., or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Orders can be placed as many as six days in advance or up to just three hours ahead of the pickup or delivery time.
Swensen’s Markets has three locations, two in Twin Falls and one in Paul.
Albertsons offers Rush Grocery Delivery, which is available in Twin Falls. Get your groceries the same day and in as little as two hours. It’s coming to Burley soon, but it’s not available in Hailey yet. There is a delivery fee.
Smith’s in Burley offers fresh groceries online, and even offers free shipping over $35.
Walmart’s grocery pickup and delivery is free and customers get the same low prices as in-store. Simply shop online and reserve a time slot to pick up. Pickup is easy because they’ll even load your car for you. There is a $30 minimum.
Walmart even has a grocery app. Groceries are available for same-day pickup when you order before 1 p.m. and a money-back freshness guarantee.
