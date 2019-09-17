Q: Magic Valley Cinema 13’s close captioning has not been working. Isn’t that a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act?
A: “Generally, deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons have two viewing options: open captioning and closed captioning,” said Steven Snow, executive director for the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. “Open captioning is generally the most preferred and organic option. This does not require patrons to have devices on hand. The caption is shown on the screen instead of glasses, etc.
“The second option is closed captioning, which requires additional devices to view captions. Often, in my personal experience, cinema would use ‘tech issue’ as an excuse to avoid actually trying to figure out the problems. They simply give refunds or free tickets as an easy way out.”
“Now back to your question whether or not this is a violation of ADA. The answer is: it depends. If they claim that they are ‘repairing’ it too often, then yes, it is clearly a violation. If the captioning issue comes up rarely and/or they repair it immediately without any issue, then no. If no efforts are being taken to remedy the problem, then yes!
“This is precisely why I start to push cinemas to move from closed to open captioning. In a nutshell, all they need to do is to push a button and, with little planning, turn on captioning to be shown on the screen. Low tech, easy to do,” Snow said.
Magic Valley Cinema was among the first Idaho theatres to be equipped with closed captioning when it opened in 2012. The cinema claims they replaced devices with new ones because of a power supply issue that began affecting them. The Department of Justice published a final rule on the ADA mandating industry wide compliance, which made it difficult for theatres to obtain equipment.
“I’m deaf without my processors. I’ve used the close captioning ever since it first came out in the ‘80s with a big box. I hardly go to a movie because of no close captioning. I liked being at home to watch a movie with close captioning. My family goes to the movie theater all the time,” said Carol Malone, who lives in Twin Falls.
“When I do go, I always asked for two close captioning boxes in case the one doesn’t work. There are times when the two boxes didn’t work. And I’ve gotten so frustrated when the close captioning won’t be on and I’ve walked out and asked for my money back.”
“A manager would say it didn’t come with a movie. Or I have had one that said to wait and it has come a little later, which (meant) I missed the beginning. I would love for the Twin Falls theater to order new equipment ... the eye glasses with closed captioned on. I’ve tried it several times in Boise and Coeur d’Alene and they worked sweet,” Malone said.
Doug Maughan, a Twin Falls native said “My hearing loss has required me to wear hearing aids for 25 years. I don’t know that I’ve ever been told a percentage or other quantifiable amount of loss that I have. I just know that in all the hearing tests that I’ve had, my high frequency loss — and the frequencies most often found in speech — drop off dramatically. Hearing aids help correct this to some extent, but many nuances of conversation or trying to understand people in noisy environments are still lost to me, even if I turn the aids up. As a result, I rely on TV or movie captioning to understand all of the dialog.
“I use captioning for every scripted program I watch and have for at least 25 years. Live captions, on the other hand, such as interviews or sports events, are hard to take as they run at least five seconds behind the dialog.”
“We see a movie at least once a month, more often during the seasons when a number of ‘big’ movies are released, i.e., Christmas, Memorial Day, Labor Day, etc.
In those cases, we see shows at the theater perhaps once a week. The first thing a new closed caption user has to get used to with movie theater captioning is constantly adjusting eye focus between the screen (which is maybe 50 feet away) and the caption device (which is only a foot or so in front of you). It’s a different ‘skill’ than having captions on your TV screen where everything is the same focal length away. But after you acquire the skill, it’s better than sitting through the whole movie wondering what the hell the actors are saying!”
“The caption devices at Cinema West in Twin Falls went through a period of time where they consistently did not work. Each time that happened, the person at the ticket desk would apologize for the malfunction, say they had asked the company to work on it, and would give me a free pass to a future movie.
However ... my caption devices for the last couple of shows we’ve seen did work, for which I was very glad. So at this point, I don’t know whether the problem is fixed or if I’ve just had remarkably good luck. I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” Maughan said.
Cinema West corporate office and Magic Valley Cinema 13 did not respond to several requests for comment.
There is open captioning available on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:45 p.m. The cinema coordinates with the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind. Movies are scheduled six months in advance. Check out the Facebook page Twin Falls Open Captioned Movies for more information.
