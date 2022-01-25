Curious Mind: One side of Salvation Army’s building has been condemned

Q: I heard there is a shortage of beds for the homeless. The Salvation Army has a huge gymnasium that in the past sat empty, but then I heard the building has some problems with its foundation so it’s not safe to be inside. I also understand they didn’t do the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

A: “Our building has a two-inch crack in the foundation under the kitchen,” said Patty Cameron, administrative assistant for the Salvation Army in Twin Falls. “So we cannot have the kitchen opened for Thanksgiving. I gave everyone a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, cans of fruit, cans of vegetables, dessert, bread, and everything they would need to make a Thanksgiving dinner at home or with their families.”

The Salvation Army is located at 348 Fourth Ave. N. Its service hours are Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., although hours may vary.

Shelter or emergency lodging is also coordinated through local agencies, including churches and the department of social services.

According to Salvation Army Twin Falls Corps’ website, the lunch program is held in the soup kitchen, which is open Monday to Friday from 12 to 1 p.m.

In addition, they have a bread line that is provided and stocked by WinCo Foods. Bread is served Monday to Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. (or until bread is no longer available).

“Don’t know what caused the crack. We cannot use one side of the building because it has been condemned,” Cameron said. “They are looking into the cost and could be that we might have to move. It will all depend on the cost of it all. We might stay and fix the building or have to purchase another building.”

