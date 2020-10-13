Curious Mind: Old Kelton Road and Clark’s Ferry converge in the Buhl area

Q: At the bottom of the Tim Moore ranch, there is an old freight road up the face of the canyon. Years ago I remember a stout framework of timber on the Twin Falls side up river from Banbury’s. I wonder if that was part of a ferry. That would put Mr. Briggs in the area to engrave on the rock.
A: “That might be the old Kelton Road that went from Kelton, Utah, to Boise City, Idaho. It was a stage and freight line,” said Jim Barker, a local Buhl historian and author of “Buhl, Idaho: A Century of Stories.”
“He talks about a road on the Wendell side of the canyon and a corresponding road on the Buhl side of the canyon. That would have to be the old Kelton Road and Clark’s Ferry. Ben Holladay, the Stage Coach King, ran an overland stage coach from Kelton, Utah, all the way into Oregon via Boise City. He used Clark’s Ferry.”
Bert Montgomery of Wendell grew up in the area.
“I remember the Ray Banbury home on the Gooding side by old Camp Roach,” he said. “There used to be boat houses and he ferried the river to get to the swimming pool.”
Banbury Hot Springs “has been providing the healing benefits of the geothermal mineral water to the public since 1920,” according to the Miracle Hot Springs website. Banbury’s home was on the south side of the river and he commuted across the Snake River by boat, according to a newspaper article.
“There were several ferries upstream from Banbury’s,” said Shauna Robinson, who serves on the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and is a board member of Preservation Idaho. “I can only make an educated guess in answering the question one of your readers submitted recently. Your reader may be referring to a ferry site near Kanaka Flat (Clear Lakes) that Samuel Briggs’ daughter, Molly Briggs Syster, operated from 1904-12, to Clark’s Ferry (1864-1979) east of Clear Lakes or to the site of Abbey, which operated as a freight stop and post office from 1902-11 on the ‘Twin Falls side’ of the river.”
“Samuel P. Briggs was an early settler, miner and ferryman in the area along the Snake River north of present-day Buhl. In 1864, he established Clark’s Ferry with his partner Samuel Clark, and constructed a grade on the north side of the canyon to provide access to the ferry,” Robinson said. “Briggs moved to Boise in 1865 and did not return to the Kanaka Flat area until the late 1870s, when he filed for the property at the mouth of Briggs Creek.”
