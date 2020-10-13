Curious Mind: Old Kelton Road and Clark’s Ferry converge in the Buhl area

Q: At the bottom of the Tim Moore ranch, there is an old freight road up the face of the canyon. Years ago I remember a stout framework of timber on the Twin Falls side up river from Banbury’s. I wonder if that was part of a ferry. That would put Mr. Briggs in the area to engrave on the rock.

A: “That might be the old Kelton Road that went from Kelton, Utah, to Boise City, Idaho. It was a stage and freight line,” said Jim Barker, a local Buhl historian and author of “Buhl, Idaho: A Century of Stories.”

“He talks about a road on the Wendell side of the canyon and a corresponding road on the Buhl side of the canyon. That would have to be the old Kelton Road and Clark’s Ferry. Ben Holladay, the Stage Coach King, ran an overland stage coach from Kelton, Utah, all the way into Oregon via Boise City. He used Clark’s Ferry.”

Bert Montgomery of Wendell grew up in the area.

“I remember the Ray Banbury home on the Gooding side by old Camp Roach,” he said. “There used to be boat houses and he ferried the river to get to the swimming pool.”