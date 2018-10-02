Q: Who currently preserves the Japanese grave near Magic Dam?
A: “My grandfather was a long term canal company employee,” Brad Dotson of Dietrich said. “In approximately 1965 he took the position of water master, and moved up to Magic Dam along with my grandmother and uncle. My grandfather passed in 1969 and my grandmother took over the job and stayed on until the early 70s. I used to spend summers up there to help with the work.
“The story I was told about the grave was that it was a construction worker on the dam that was killed during the construction by a rock slide. He had no family to claim the body, and so they buried him there. I am fairly sure that the canal company maintained the grave site, at least at that time. I actually painted the fence one summer at the direction of my grandmother who was the watermaster at the time. I remember her boss from the canal company discussing with her that it needed to be done.
“These are my recollections,” Dotson said.
The Japanese headstone, translated in 2004, says its the grave of Sakura from Hiroshima, deceased January 1908.
“I know the employee we have that lives at the dam keeps an eye on it,” said Jane Sabala, office manager for Big Wood Canal Co.
According to the canal company’s history on their website, an announcement was made, Nov. 17, 1905, to build a reservoir on the Big Wood River. It would be opposite Tikura, a loading station on the Oregon Short Line Railroad. The canal would divert water to the Alberta Lands Tract and lead directly to the town of Alberta. The name was changed in 1908 to Richfield.
The Idaho Irrigation Company contracted for the construction of an irrigation system. Local settlers changed the name in 1921 to Big Wood Canal Co. The company office — originally in Richfield — was moved in 1922 to Shoshone.
