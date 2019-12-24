Q: My 14-year-old son is wondering what type of stone or other material the Shoshoni made their arrowheads from?
A: “The ancient people in our region used many kinds of stone,” said Jim Woods, retired professor of anthropology at the College of Southern Idaho. “Probably the most common was obsidian. It was quarried from many local sources all across southern Idaho. Some of the very best quality obsidian comes from the South Hills, just a few miles south of Twin Falls. It comes in black and brownish-red. They also used basalt, chert, agate, opal, petrified wood, and even clear quartz crystal.”
Shoshone-Bannock tribes inhabited and lived in the Magic Valley. They lived in the valleys during the winter and traveled into the mountains throughout the spring and summer. Archaeologists suggest the Shoshoni were moving into southern Idaho following big game north about 4,000 years ago.
“I am no anthropologist, but I know a few and have discussed this at times,” said Shawn Willsey, CSI professor of geology and author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho.” “Most of the arrowheads are obsidian, a volcanic, glassy rock that is found locally in the South Hills area, at Big Southern Butte, and other locations in southern Idaho. The Shoshone may have traded with other groups to acquire obsidian. Other native cultures also used chert, a hard sedimentary rock to make tools and weapons.”
