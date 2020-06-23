Curious Mind: ‘Now more than ever we need you to prevent wildfires’

Q: With the heightened caution from COVID-19, are there any campfire restrictions or other wildfire prevention limitations?
A: “As far as we have been informed we do not know of any fire restrictions as of today,” said Jennifer Egbert, clerk for Rock Creek Fire District. “We as a district do not usually set those restrictions, it comes from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service or Twin Falls County officials based on air quality and fire risks. When we do receive those notifications we do post those on our website and social media pages to inform the public.”
Idaho BLM spokeswoman Heather Tiel-Nelson said: “Preventable wildfires threaten lives, property and precious resources every year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, firefighters are needed more than ever to keep Americans safe, so please, do your part to prevent human-caused wildfires. Information about steps you can take to prevent human-caused wildfires is available at smokeybear.com.”
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 87% of wildfires were caused by humans in 2019.
“That being said, fire restrictions that would prohibit campfires on state, federal Tribal Trust and private lands have not been implemented in Idaho at this time,” Tiel-Nelson said. “Generally there are four stages of fire restrictions that may be entered into — and we generally see them implemented later on in the fire season. During Stage I, campfires are allowed in developed recreation sites with owner provided fire structures. Owner provided fire structures relate to the owner of the land, so personally owned charcoal grills, fire pans, wood or charcoal fueled ‘sheep herder’ stoves, etc., are restricted when we are in Stage I fire restrictions. A developed or improved for recreation area is signed as a privately owned commercial campground, tribal or agency owned campground or picnic area.”
“The purpose of fire restrictions is to reduce the risk of human-caused fires during an unusually high fire danger and/or burning conditions, and when other prevention efforts have been exhausted. The Idaho Restrictions Group is comprised of representatives of the Idaho Department of Lands, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Their job is to oversee restrictions planning and implementation throughout the state of Idaho.”
The 2020 Idaho Fire Restrictions Plan is available on BLM’s website.
“Currently in Idaho there are no fire restrictions. A statewide committee made up of state and federal agencies work together when fire restrictions are put in place. As the summer proceeds if fire restrictions are needed they will be put in place. The safety of the public and firefighters is the priority for all agencies,” the Sawtooth National Forest said in a statement.
