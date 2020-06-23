Curious Mind: ‘Now more than ever we need you to prevent wildfires’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: With the heightened caution from COVID-19, are there any campfire restrictions or other wildfire prevention limitations?

A: “As far as we have been informed we do not know of any fire restrictions as of today,” said Jennifer Egbert, clerk for Rock Creek Fire District. “We as a district do not usually set those restrictions, it comes from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service or Twin Falls County officials based on air quality and fire risks. When we do receive those notifications we do post those on our website and social media pages to inform the public.”

Idaho BLM spokeswoman Heather Tiel-Nelson said: “Preventable wildfires threaten lives, property and precious resources every year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, firefighters are needed more than ever to keep Americans safe, so please, do your part to prevent human-caused wildfires. Information about steps you can take to prevent human-caused wildfires is available at smokeybear.com.”

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 87% of wildfires were caused by humans in 2019.