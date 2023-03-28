Q: I have a friend who told me her older sister taught school at North View, a rural schoolhouse north of Buhl in the Melon Valley area. Have you ever heard of it? Or seen anything written about it?

A: “The North View community was not included in the forming of school districts and tax monies apportionment,” reported Mareda and Cecil Wright of The Knowledge Box: Country Schoolhouses to Current Schools of Twin Falls County, Idaho. The book can be checked out at Buhl Public Library or Twin Falls Public Library.

“The early residents seeking education for their children, constructed a one room ‘shack’ to serve as a classroom, until other arrangements could be made. The community appealed to the State Legislature and by a special act of the legislature, they were able to form a district. A mill levy was set up to the full amount allowed by law.”

North View School was located at 1633 E. 4500 N., Buhl.

“In 1912, a two room building was erected with cloak rooms and an entrance way,” the Wrights wrote. “The school was constructed on two acres of land with ample room for a ball diamond and playground equipment. According to a newspaper article, the area had not been officially named. One of the carpenters working on the school told the patrons, if they would let him name the district, he would paint the name on the school without charge. Worthy Olds looked at the beautiful view of the Soldier Mountains to the north and decided to call the community North View.”

“The teachers of the Northview school are Miss Nena Barry and Miss Mary McCormick,” the Twin Falls Daily News reported on April 5, 1919.

The school served as a church.

“World War II service club supported by the community ladies met in the school. In 1923, the North View Grange was chartered, and they too used the building,” they wrote.

“Sometime after 1931, a teacher’s cottage was built next to the school. It was a small one room unit with a kitchen.”

“In the fall of 1937 the original school burned… The new school was rebuilt in the exact same location and a basement was included. The basement with hardwood floors was used as a gymnasium, auditorium and as a community meeting hall. The auditorium included a stage with a beautiful curtain,” the Wrights wrote.

A former student “reminisces that the entrance into this school had 12 steps with railings on each side. The access door was between two storage doors on each side. Past the entry way was an entrance into the bell tower with a rope, which was heavy and hard to pull. All eight grades were represented with the typical first through fourth grades in one room, and the upper grades in the other room; a wide hall separated the two rooms. A ‘library’ consisted of a few books for students to read when their lessons were completed. Small chairs arranged in a semi-circle were set around the teacher during reading. Students sat at long desks with ink wells. A storage room had supplies of ink and paste. The one outhouse with three seats sat in the back corner of the property,” wrote Wright. “There was a three sided shed and ‘almost’ a barn to house the horses for those who rode to school…A pit was dug for vaulting; they had shot-put, while track meets were common with other area schools. Another student remembered a pump house for water with a flagpole on top…”

The school was eventually remodeled with a bathroom that included a toilet and sink with running water.

“In 1947, the North View School consolidated with the Buhl School District. The community purchased the building from the Buhl School Board for $2,615 and organized the North View Community Hall Association,” the Wrights wrote.

“In the spring of 1970 the North View Grange turned in its charter. In early 1971 the board of trustees decided that with no further use for the building it would be auctioned off. Following the auction, all original donors in the purchase of the building were repaid, including all outstanding bills. The remaining $1,400 was divided among the other service clubs in Buhl. The building was sold to a private individual to be used as a home.”