Q: Why is Jerome’s North Park under construction?
A: The North Park Improvement Coalition is responsible for the improvements to North Park in Jerome, 300 E. Main St. Rerouting the irrigation system to fit with the configuration of the new improvements, excavation, grading, landscaping and other miscellaneous labor began last fall.
“North Park is a city of Jerome park but the Jerome Recreation District has been involved in this project,” Jerome Recreation District Director Gary Warr said.
“A citizen’s group approached the City Council about two years ago with a concept of remodeling North Park with the hopes of adding more features to the park and driving more activity downtown. The City Council gave them permission to develop a plan and then fund the project,” Warr said. “Long story short, the design included a splash pad, playground, new picnic shelters, new amphitheater, expanding the skate park, and a pump track. The committee got the project funded through a donation from Idaho Central Credit Union.”
While the Idaho Central Credit Union is a major sponsor of the project, the Jerome City Council and Jerome Recreation District provided in-kind services to support the construction of the new amenities. The Jerome Urban Renewal Agency and Jerome Rotary Club had also committed to assist with funding.
“The grand opening of the newly remodeled park will take place on Saturday, June 29 in conjunction with the city’s annual Freedom Fest,” City Administrator Mike Williams said.
As a token of appreciation for their donation, a proclamation renaming North Park as “Idaho Central Credit Union Park” at the ribbon cutting ceremony is being considered. Project estimates came in at approximately $1 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.