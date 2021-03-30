Curious Mind: No plans to expand arterial roadways

Q: Given all the growth east of Twin Falls, are there plans to ever expand east Addison to four lanes between Eastland and Hankins? And add lanes to Hankins?

A: “Both Addison Avenue and Hankins Road are classified as arterial roadways in our existing Transportation Master Plan,” said Twin Falls City Engineer, Mark Holtzen. “As designated arterial roadways, city standards require a five-lane road (two travel lanes in each direction plus a center turn lane) to accommodate projected future traffic demands.”

“The city does not necessarily have plans to expand either of these roads through city-sponsored projects,” Holtzen said. “However, under the city’s normal land development process, property owners are responsible for constructing half of the road adjacent to their property to city standards when they elect to undertake a zoning or development action relative to their property.”

“As growth continues to occur in these areas, new development will be required to construct and expand both Addison Avenue and Hankins Road to meet city standards,” he said.

